Cal's second shot at facing Arizona felt much like the first in many ways Thursday night. The Wildcats went up early and built a 23-point lead in the first, and the Bears simply couldn't come up with enough firepower to ever get out of that hole.

Mark Madsen's team would only get as close as 15 points the rest of the way en route to a 91-65 loss on the road in Tucson.

"I would say Arizona bull rushed us on the glass," Madsen told reporters after the game. "They completely dominated the glass early in the game, and it was a collective thing. It wasn't any one guy on the other team, although [Oumar] Ballo did have five offensive rebounds in the first half, but it was a lot of their guys.

"Getting hands on basketballs, making extra plays and they just set the tone. Arizona set the tone. We didn't have the energy we needed to start the game."

It was an eerily similar scenario to the first matchup between the two teams to open Pac-12 play back in late December. At that time, the Bears (8-13, 4-6 Pac-12) were able to turn things around in the second half and score 55 points behind an impressive effort from star wing Jaylon Tyson.

Cal would have no such luck this time around as the team struggled to find a rhythm for a lot of the second half and was ultimately outscored 43-37 over the final 20 minutes.

The Wildcats used a 19-4 run in the middle of the first half to ultimately go up by double digits while the Bears struggled to get anything going offensively.