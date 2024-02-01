Cal struggles to climb out of early hole in road loss to No. 11 Arizona
Cal's second shot at facing Arizona felt much like the first in many ways Thursday night. The Wildcats went up early and built a 23-point lead in the first, and the Bears simply couldn't come up with enough firepower to ever get out of that hole.
Mark Madsen's team would only get as close as 15 points the rest of the way en route to a 91-65 loss on the road in Tucson.
"I would say Arizona bull rushed us on the glass," Madsen told reporters after the game. "They completely dominated the glass early in the game, and it was a collective thing. It wasn't any one guy on the other team, although [Oumar] Ballo did have five offensive rebounds in the first half, but it was a lot of their guys.
"Getting hands on basketballs, making extra plays and they just set the tone. Arizona set the tone. We didn't have the energy we needed to start the game."
It was an eerily similar scenario to the first matchup between the two teams to open Pac-12 play back in late December. At that time, the Bears (8-13, 4-6 Pac-12) were able to turn things around in the second half and score 55 points behind an impressive effort from star wing Jaylon Tyson.
Cal would have no such luck this time around as the team struggled to find a rhythm for a lot of the second half and was ultimately outscored 43-37 over the final 20 minutes.
The Wildcats used a 19-4 run in the middle of the first half to ultimately go up by double digits while the Bears struggled to get anything going offensively.
Cal struggled on the interior as Arizona controlled the paint with a 25-11 rebounding edge and an 18-8 advantage in the paint by the end of the first half.
The Bears were able to make a bigger impact around the basket in the second half but still ended up losing the rebounding battle, 52-31, and were outscored in the paint 40-22.
Tyson entered the week as the leading scorer in the Pac-12, but he did not score his first basket until the final minute of the first half. He finished the game with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists — his sixth double-double of the season — despite his 1-for-8 start in the game.
Madsen wished his star player could have been rewarded more for his work at the rim.
"This loss is not gonna stick with us, because we have great character in that locker room," the Cal head coach said. "We have great resilience. I was proud of our guys. With as much as Jaylon Tyson drives the ball and draws contact, he needs to have two free-throw attempts. He needs to have more than two free-throw attempts.
"That's not a criticism on anyone other than the fact that he drives the ball hard. He's getting hit out there. He needs to go to the line more than two times."
Tyson didn't attempt a free throw in the second half.
There were some bright spots for the Bears despite the wire-to-wire loss Thursday night.
Jalen Celestine had another strong showing against the top team in the conference has he led Cal with 13 points in 21 minutes. Meanwhile, freshman guard Rodney Brown, Jr. shined with 12 points in the game after scoring 10 in the second half for the Bears.
Big man Fardaws Aimaq was the other Cal player to finish in double figures as he ended the night with 10 points and 5 rebounds.
Arizona was led by Ballo, who finished the game with 22 points and 13 rebounds in another big performance against the Bears. In all, the Wildcats (16-5, 7-3) had four players score at least 12 points in the game.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news