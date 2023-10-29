Hoping to keep the season alive, the three-win Golden Bears put together a strong performance in front of their home crowd. However, a wide range of mistakes and a failed 2-point conversion led to a dramatic 50-49 loss to No. 24 USC Saturday at California Memorial Stadium.

At first, it appeared the mismatch was on. USC moved the ball down the field on the game’s opening drive for a field goal and capitalized on a Bears’ turnover to go up 10-0. The Bears (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) had to answer quickly, and did just that with a touchdown on four consecutive drives to take a commanding 28-17 halftime lead.

In response, the Trojans (7-2, 5-1) scored two touchdowns to open the second half, taking a 29-28 lead. Cal quickly regained the advantage, and was up 43-29 with 14 minutes left in the game. To continue the back-and-forth, USC took a 50-43 lead with 3:33 left in the game, setting up Fernando Mendoza for a potential game-tying drive.

Without a doubt, the storyline in the game was the decision by Cal head coach Justin Wilcox to go for two with 50 seconds left to play after Mendoza hit running back Jaivian Thomas for a 13-yard score to pull the Bears within one.

“No,” said Justin Wilcox in the post game press conference when asked hesitation to make the decision. “... You gotta know who’s available, who you’re playing with on offense, who you’re playing with on defense. The ball’s on the 3-yard line, there’s under a minute to go, they’ve already had 18 drives. There’s just a lot to consider there.”

In a close game, the Bears’ three turnovers were incredibly costly. Though he played well, Mendoza fumbled on the first drive, and threw a costly interception later in the game.

“There’s praise, there’s, ‘you played good,’ but at the end of the day I sold the game with two turnovers,” Mendoza said in the postgame press conference. “The fumble and the interception.”

Aside from the interception, the Bears’ quarterback put together another strong showing, going 25 for 39 for 292 yards passing and four total touchdowns — two through the air and two on the ground.

“I think he’s just gonna keep getting better,” Wilcox said. “He sees the game well, he can communicate on the sideline what he’s seeing. I think he’s a guy that just doesn’t make the same mistake twice. Made a poor decision on that throw (interception) coming out, it’s something he’s gonna have to learn from.”

On the other side of the ball, the Bears’ defense faced an astounding 18 drives. It forced eight punts and had a key fourth quarter turnover while playing better than the scoreboard may suggest.

“It was a big momentum shift,” said Bears linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr of his fumble recovery after safety Patrick McMorris stripped Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams on a sack with under 6 minutes to play. “We got the ball on the 40,50-yard area. Just to be able to give the offense the ball back at that point of the game, that was a big momentum swing.”

The Bears must turn the page quickly to keep the season alive and reach a bowl game for the first time since 2019. The remaining schedule includes two ranked opponents, including a matchup on the road next week against No. 6 Oregon.

As they demonstrated Saturday, the Bears can go toe-to-toe against a quality opponent, in this case a Heisman winning quarterback, Williams, and the Trojans. The Ducks, however, present a different test as they continue to rise heading into the final month of the regular season.