Cal is set to take the field at Memorial Stadium for the final time this spring as the Bears host their annual spring showcase Saturday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. Pac-12 Networks will televise the two-hour event that will serve as the culmination of 15 practices for Justin Wilcox's team.

There are several new faces among the roster including transfer quarterback Sam Jackson V (TCU) who most fans will have an opportunity for the first time Saturday.

Admittedly, the Bears don't plan to show much outside of the base offense that has been installed so far under new coordinator Jake Spavital, who is making his return to the program after previously serving the same role back in 2016.

Still, it should be an eventful day for the Bears and give the team plenty of opportunities to end the spring on a high note after five weeks of work.

"Stay healthy, number one," Spavital said Friday about his goals for Saturday's showcase. "I just want to go play. New scheme, televised game. We're not gonna go out there and show all the things we've been working on. You're gonna see a lot of our base offense and just have them go execute, but I'm not gonna try and scheme and showcase that maybe an opponent can look at in the future.

"There'll be a lot of eyes on this game from a coaching standpoint. I always did that as a coordinator. I'll always watch spring games in the summer to study, but right now I just want to see them fly around and make plays. Are they doing the right things? Are they handing the ball off when they need to? Are they throwing the RPOs when they need to? Are they going through a progression and taking care of the football? I just want to see a clean [game]. No pre and post-snap penalties. Just let them go out there and execute."