Cal is set to open spring ball Monday, and there will be plenty of new faces to track and top storylines to follow as the next 15 practices play out for Justin Wilcox's squad. The Bears were able to gain some momentum towards the end of the season, and they will now look to turn that into a successful transition to the ACC.

There have been some staff changes on the offensive side of the ball with Mike Bloesch stepping in as the new offensive coordinator. The spring will give him an opportunity to begin building his offense on the field as Cal prepares for the fall.

To get you ready for the next month of work for the Bears, here is a closer look at some of the new names to know about and things to watch for this spring.