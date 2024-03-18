Monday marks the start of another spring for Justin Wilcox and his team. Cal opens its first of 15 practices to begin the week, and there will be plenty of things to track in the upcoming weeks.

Defensively, the Bears have gone through plenty of changes with the roster and there will be several additions expected to contribute this season. We already examined the offensive side of the ball, and now we will take a look at how the Cal defense could come together as the preparations for the upcoming season begin.