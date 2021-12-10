Cal Special Teams Coach Charlie Ragle Heading to Idaho State

In news first broken by Football Scoop, Cal special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle will once again be at the helm of a football program. Ragle, the last member of Justin Wilcox's initial coaching staff at Cal, is heading to Pocatello, Idaho as the next head coach of the Idaho State Bengals.

Ragle has previous head coaching experience, having turned Arizona's Chaparral HS into a power in the state from 2007 to 2011 prior to coaching special teams at both Arizona and Cal. He is the third former Cal assistant coach to get a head coaching job in the Big Sky, joining Beau Baldwin (Cal Poly) and Troy Taylor (Sacramento State)

With Ragle as a part of the coaching staff, Cal signed 10 prospects from the Grand Canyon State in the 2018-2021 recruiting cycles, including starters in Brett Johnson, Braxten Croteau, Brayden Rohme, and Slater Zellers, along with bringing in Jake Tonges as a walk-on tight end in his first season. Ragle, referred to as the 'Ski-Mask recruiter,' by longtime Arizona preps reporter and radio host Kevin McCabe, recruited state 48 better for Cal than any other Cal coach in recent memory.

Cal's special teams units in 2021 did struggle, with three botched snap/hold exchanges being big pieces of early losses for the Bears, but Cal improved as the season went on. Dario Longhetto hit on 11 of 14 field goal attempts, including a 9 of 10 stretch to end the season, and Nikko Remigio had a kickoff return touchdown and two 50+ yard returns against UCLA.

Cal will now have another offseason with an assistant coach hunt, as Wilcox's staff has now turned over completely from where it started in 2017.