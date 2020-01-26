On Sunday at 12:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal women’s basketball will take on the Colorado Buffaloes at Haas Pavilion. This will be the first of two games at Haas Pavilion with Cal men’s basketball against Stanford to follow at 3:00 PM PST. Cal comes in at 8-10 overall and 0-7 in the Pac-12 while Colorado comes in at 13-5 overall and 2-5 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Cal lost to Utah on Friday by a final score of 71-62. Utah freshman guard Brynna Maxwell scored a career-high 26 points while Cal redshirt senior guard Sara Anastasieska scored 22 points.

On Colorado: The Buffs are led by junior guard/forward Mya Hollingshed, who is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. She is the one who makes this team go. When she plays well, Colorado is a tough team to beat. When she’s off, they’re vulnerable. The other two Colorado players scoring in double figures are sophomore guard Emma Clarke (10.7 points & 5.1 rebounds) and freshman guard Jaylyn Sherrod (10.7 points), so it’s not like Hollingshed has no help. Still, it really is on her to deliver the goods if Colorado is going to compete.

As a team, Colorado averages 69.2 points per game on 42.0% shooting from the field, 32.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.4% shooting from the foul line. They average a +8.9 rebounding margin, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals, 4.9 blocks, and 17.7 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 64.1 points per game on 38.6% shooting from the field, 36.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.3% shooting from the foul line.

Colorado opened up Pac-12 play with a win over Utah before dropping two straight games on the road to the Oregon schools. They picked up a win over USC before dropping three games in a row to UCLA, Utah, and Stanford.

Keys to the game: If Cal wants to pick up their first Pac-12 win of the season, they have to start with keeping Hollingshed in check. Cal let Utah freshman guard Brynna Maxwell score a career-high 26 points on Friday, so it’s been a struggle for them to hold players under their scoring averages. If Cal can do a much better job on Hollingshed, they should be in a good position to win.

Secondly, Cal needs to take better care of the ball. On Friday against Utah, Cal turned the ball over 22 times. Cal will not win on Sunday if they are sloppy with the ball like that. Cal needs to do a better job of making smart passes, not forcing things, and playing a clean game.

Finally, Cal needs to win the free throw battle. Another issue on Friday was foul shooting. Utah shot 15-23 from the line while Cal shot 11-16. When you’re at home, you need to be the more aggressive team and be the ones who get to the line more. If Cal can win the free throw battle, both in makes and attempts, they’ll have much better odds of winning than they did on Friday.