It took all of a month into his true freshman season for Jaydn Ott to assert himself as the centerpiece of the Cal offense and one of the most exciting talents in the Pac-12.

After Ott's 274-yard, 3-touchdown masterpiece last September against Arizona, the spotlight was his despite the mounting struggles of the offense on the way to a 4-8 finish.

Now as a sophomore, though, the backfield might not be solely his, as Cal's most high-profile transfer addition this offseason was former Oregon running back Byron Cardwell while the Bears also added Tennessee RB transfer Justin Williams-Thomas.

The latter is still largely unproven as a former four-star Rivals250 prospect who got all of 11 carries last season for the Volunteers, but Cardwell is very much a known commodity intent on reminding everyone that he averaged 6.8 yards per carry as a freshman two years ago before injury and the preferences of a new coaching staff led him to redshirt midway through the 2022 season.

While Ott is intent on taking his production to the next level, Cardwell is just as focused on reestablishing the trajectory he seemed to be on when he rushed for 417 yards on just 61 carries two years ago.

So what has the dynamic been between those two so far, as the Bears formally start spring practice Wednesday morning?

"We're growing. I would say we're two alphas and we just sharpen each other every day. There's no malice in our heart or negativity -- it's just positive like we're trying to get each other better and we just enjoy every day going out there to work and compete," Cardwell said. "And we're pushing each other, so it's very positive. I can appreciate that, having a group of guys where they welcome you in and they don't outcast you and they're just very loving and welcoming."