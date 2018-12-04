The All Pac-12 teams were announced Tuesday afternoon, and Cal has two members on the first and second team, with inside linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk making the first team and inside linebacker Evan Weaver making the second team. Cornerback Camryn Bynum, defensive lineman Luc Bequette, safety Ashtyn Davis, and punter Steven Coutts all were honorable mentions.

Kunaszyk finished his season ranked 8th in Cal history for tackles, tying Jerrott Willard's 1992 season with 133. Kunaszyk also led the team with 11 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles, while also garnering four sacks and a fumble recovery. He's the first Cal linebacker to earn first-team all-conference honors since Mike Mohamed in 2009. Kunaszyk was one of Cal's two season-long captains, along with Patrick Laird, and currently has career totals of 258 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 3 INTs, 6 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He's tied for 10th with Donnie McCleskey in the Cal record book for most tackles

Weaver made the second team with a team leading 142 tackles, tied with David Ortega for fourth all time. Weaver also had 9 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), and 8 pass breakups. The true junior only moved to playing inside linebacker a year ago after starting his Cal career as a defensive end. Weaver has career numbers of 214 tackles, 13 TFLs and 6 sacks, and also earned PFFs approval as a first team all Pac-12 member, and was one of three Bears to win Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Washington).

Bynum, considered to be Cal's best cover corner, earned honorable mention for a season that saw him have 43 tackles (1 for loss), 2 INTs, and 9 pass breakups.

Bequette was the co-leader in sacks with 5, along 41 tackles (6.5 for loss) 2 forced fumbles and a blocked field goal. He won Pac-12 Defensive Player of the week for his performance against USC

Davis returned kicks for the Bears while producing 53 tackles (1.5 for loss), 4 INTs (1 returned for a TD), 5 PBUs, and one kick return TD. Davis also earned first team all Pac-12 honors from PFF, and won Pac-12 defensive player of the week honors against Colorado.

Coutts won Pac-12 Special Teams player of the week against Colorado as well, as he punted 63 times on the season for 2635 yards (41.38 yds per punt) with a long of 73 and 32 punts inside the 20