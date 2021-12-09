Cal Runs Through Idaho State in 72-46 Rout

With the score at 36-30 and 15:55 left on the clock in the second half, following two free throws by Idaho State's Austin Smellie, Cal would go on a tear. One 13-0 run later, sparked by strong defense by Joel Brown, some strong play by Lars Thiemann, and jumpers from Jordan Shepherd and Sam Alajiki, Cal (5-5) had an insurmountable lead. They'd only pile on from there, with Thiemann and Andre Kelly tied for the team lead in points (12) as the Bears rode a balanced effort to a win in Haas Pavilion. The Bears utilizied 14 offensive rebounds to score 16 second chance points in the win over Idaho State, who fell to 1-8 on the season. Grant Anticevich would have his third double-double of the season (10 points and 10 rebounds), while Shepherd had 11 points and a season high 7 assists, helping Cal to their fifth straight win in Haas Pavilion.

Both Cal and Idaho State started out slow, with a 5-15 shooting start from each team, as Cal didn't take the lead until a three pointer by Jalen Celestine with 12 minutes left in the first half. From there, the Bears would not trail again, as the offensive rebounding kicked in. Celestine had three offensive boards of his own in the first half, coming off the weakside for a putback that put Cal up 14-11. Cal and Idaho State would trade buckets and free throws throughout the rest of the first half, with Joel Brown hitting a couple nifty layups in transition, with Celestine and Anticevich hitting a couple more second chance opportunities to make it a 30-23 game at the half. Cal held Idaho State to 9-25 shooting (36%) from the field. Then came a grinding start to the second half, as Cal countered an Idaho State 3 by Daxton Carr with a layup by Andre Kelly and a putback by Sam Alajiki, prior to the 13-0 run that broke the game open. Idaho State missed nine straight shots during that run, which they halted with a 3, but the Bears would respond back, with Obinna Anyanwu getting a putback for his first career points, Jordan Shepherd getting in the lane for a short jumper, and Makale Foreman hitting a deep 3 to make it a 56-35 game with 8 minutes left. Cal's interior game would finish things out for the Bear, as Andre Kelly would get a couple easy buckets, including a two handed slam, Anticevich would hit a 3, Anyanwu would get another putback, and Thiemann would throw down an alley-oop from Jarred Hyder as an exclamation point in the 72-46 final score. Idaho State shot 20% in the second half, though they went 11-17 from the free throw line in a foul heavy contest.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzdGF0cyBmb3IgQ2FsLCBhcyB0aGV5IHB1bGwgYXdheSBm cm9tIElkYWhvIFN0YXRlIGluIHRoZSBzZWNvbmQgaGFsZi4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0E5UHVGM2dXbHoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BOVB1 RjNnV2x6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbCBSaXZhbHMgKEBDYWxSaXZhbHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FsUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDY4ODA3NzIzNzUxOTMxOTA3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Notes