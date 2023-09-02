This is not a new or original idea by any means, but college football is truly special — just look at this year’s Cal team. The Bears are coming into the season with practically a brand new team: 49 new players, a new OC and offensive line coach, heightened expectations.

As offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said in media availability this week, “that’s the beauty of game one.”

For fans, the first game of the season is perhaps the most special: You’re starting over. And for a team that went 4-8 last year, a fresh start was needed.

Did the Bears get that fresh start they so desperately needed at North Texas? Well, it depends on what you were watching.

It would not be an understatement to say that the play of Sam Jackson V, Cal’s starting quarterback heading into the season opener, was the biggest storyline coming out of the offseason. The athletic, dynamic TCU transfer eventually proved himself enough to earn the starting job after a tough start at fall camp this summer.

The junior certainly jumped out to an excellent start in the Bears' 58-21 win over host North Texas. After a 41-yard rush by Cal star sophomore running back Jaydn Ott on the very first blue and gold possession, followed by a 1-yard gain, Jackson threw for his first touchdown with the Bears. A 23-yard pass deep to top returning receiver Jeremiah Hunter, wide open at the North Texas 4-yard line leading to the first Cal touchdown of the day — the first of eight.

But as these things typically go, good things don’t last forever. In what is undoubtedly a blow for the Cal offense, although it is unclear for how long, Jackson suffered an injury at the very beginning of the second quarter and remained questionable for the rest of the game.

The blank slate was suddenly not so blank anymore.