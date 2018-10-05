We asked for questions for a Cal Q&A earlier this week as they prepare for Arizona, and we've got some answers here

Is Cal considering changing how they play their Qbs. ie; play 1 guy primarily or continue to switch often?

I don’t think so, as Justin Wilcox hinted as much Monday:

“We have a plan in place for those guys, this past game, the way the game was evolving it just went in the direction of Brandon and some of the things he does.”

Something that Wilcox has emphasized with the players is that the game is just a ‘fancy practice,’ and at the end of the day, that reflects in what they’re doing with the offense. Quarterbacks come on and off the field in practice, and the old adage is ‘you play how you practice.’ The jury is still out on how well it works, but the next three games are going to be telling in that regard. Three winnable games to figure out what you want to do at quarterback before the home game against Washington.

Is the 00 & 10 personnel groupings pretty much it or can we expect some tweaks upcoming. And since 1 on 1 matchups aren’t really favorable for Cal’s wideouts is there any possibility of seeing some pre-snap motion and/or shifting to make defenders adjust at snap?

It’s not really a true 00 personnel or 10 personnel when they go to those, because there’s usually a tight end in the slot. What Baldwin’s been doing is something they haven’t capitalized on enough with tempo, which is having an 11 personnel that can change formations (going from an empty look to a more traditional 11 personnel shotgun look). If you can get to the line quick after first downs, forcing the defense to move around to match what you’re doing, it makes it that much harder.

And there’s been pre-snap motion, as they’ve been running orbit motion (where the receiver goes behind the QB and RB before the snap) to move guys around. They’ll use some fly-motion at times as well, but it hasn’t happened too often, though when Jeremiah Hawkins is in, you’ll see it more, as he’s a bit of a run threat.

What's specifically happened to K Tate's game since he burst onto the scene last year? What are defenses specifically doing differently to contain him now that he's been scouted?

I think it’s a combination of injury, offense change, and possibly an effort to become more of a well-rounded player. Tate tweaked his ankle against Houston, and there’s been reports that he may not play against Cal, something that defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter does not believe.

Also, defenses in November last year corralled him after his meteoric run in October of 2017, and with an injury limiting his willingness to run at times, that allows defenses to sit back in coverage. While Tate has a massive arm, he hasn’t been quite good enough to take advantage at times.

Is everyone overreacting to a loss to a team that is probably gonna turn out to be the 2nd best in the PAC this year?

I’d say this might be a bit of an indictment on how people follow their sports teams in 2018. If you take a look at any Alabama (or most elite teams) message board, through their many wins and everything, people will still be angry because someone looked terrible or there was a coaching error that might cost them somewhere down the road. Anger and frustration comes out from fans of teams much more often than happiness.

We live in an era of hot takes. We live in an era where negativity is easy to broadcast out, and the loudest voices are usually the most negative by design. It’s difficult to be loud about positivity, and so when there’s a game like last Saturday against Oregon, where there were definite negatives in five turnovers, an inability to get pressure, and a whole host of other issues, the negativity is going to flow out, and it’s going to be loud.

I’m not sure how much I’d label it as an overreaction, because everybody’s going to react in a way according to their experiences around Cal football, many of those experiences heartbreaking and agonizing. I know, I was there for plenty of those. And make no mistake, Oregon is a better team than expected. With that talented of an offensive line and a good quarterback, they will be in every game from here on out.

That said, the biggest thing about a bunch of young men from the ages of 18-23 is the capacity to get better. They will improve, learning from their experiences. They have to, or they’re not going to live up to the lofty expectations that they’ve set for themselves, and not doing so for all of them is unacceptable.

We’ll see how they grow from a loss. It could be good, it could be bad, but the potential is the exciting part.