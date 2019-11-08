Cal takes on Washington State tomorrow in a battle of 4-4 teams. Cal looks to get back onto the winning side of things after dropping four straight heading into last week's bye. Washington State is also coming off a bye week, after dropping a contest to Oregon late in Eugene.

- Cal will be wearing the gold jerseys for the first time in 2019. Cal has busted out the gold uniforms against Washington State in 2017 (a 37-3 Friday the 13th upset) and 2007 (a 20-17 win over the Cougars). Both halted losing streaks for the Bears.

- Washington State has 43 players from the state of California, including 9 from the Bay Area. Cal has four players who claim Washington as their home state, including two from the eastern side of the state in Evan Weaver and Ben Moos.

Strong and Skyler Thomas have played the most reps of anyone on Washington State's defense. Tied for the team lead in interceptions while proving to be an adept solo tackler.

Leader of a defense that creates plenty of negative plays in the run game. 2nd on the team in TFLs, 3rd in sacks. Does have 16 missed tackles over their 8 games, but leads the team in defensive stops per PFF.

Arcanado has a massive game against Oregon with 3 TDs, and impressed with his ability to find holes underneath in coverage from the slot. He's going to be a handful for whoever matches up with him in the slot.

One of the best running backs in the Pac-12, Borghi's capable of breaking tackles, catching passes out of the backfield, and breaking runs to the outside. Borghi might be their best offensive player, in an offense that at times minimizes the use of the running back.

The big thing about Gordon is his release timing, as Gordon averages about 2.51 seconds from snap to throw. When he's gotten the ball out under 2.5 seconds, he's completed 81.8% of his passes for 21 TDs to 3 INTs. When Gordon does hold the ball for over 2.5 seconds, he's completing 56.5% of his passes for 11 TDs and 6 INTs. The Bears have to take away some of the quick game that Gordon has been so good at so far.

Another year, another quarterback comes in for the Cougars averaging over 400 yards a game. This time, it's Gordon, who's local (from Pacifica, south of San Francisco on the coast) and who's entering his final year of eligibility after transferring in from CCSF.

ILB Evan Weaver

"They like to run the ball 90% of the time, throw the ball 10%, (laughs), but no, coach Leach has a great scheme and they score a lot of points. They pass the ball a bunch but also know when to run it. It's just about making tackles in space, and not letting them make you miss."

"He's got great balance, pretty physical guy, really good on his feet and he's pretty good at making people miss, so it'll be a good matchup." - on Wazzu RB Max Borghi

"Gordon's been pretty good, he's kinda perfect for their system, he plays really well, diagnoses defenses and really knows where to go with the ball. That's what they do over there, they know where to put the ball and when to put it there, so it's a pretty good scheme to go against."

Head Coach Justin Wilcox

"You see similar concepts, they'll add some route tweaks from year to year, you see the meshes, you see the sails, a lot of the same concepts that you've seen in the past, and they're so good at doing it, quarterback and receivers. They're really good in pass protection, their run game is really effective, they've got a good running back and the line's good, there's a reason year after year that they're so successful with it." - on any changes in the Air Raid.

"He throws the ball really, good anticipation, and he can spin it. He throws it in the pocket, on the run, sidearm, over the top. He's a good player." - on QB Anthony Gordon.



"The pre-snap movement and the post-snap movement, they utilize that defensively, they've done that for a while, they'll angle and stunt on you, so you've got to be really good in identification, you've got to be good in moving your feet and putting your hands on people. They create a lot of negative plays and they take the ball away really well. They create a lot of issues, but we've had good looks from our scout team, we've done some good on good as well. It's hard to replicate that, like their offense, it's unique in the routes and no one does it as well as they do."

OL Jake Curhan

"It's the same sort of thing they've been running since I've been playing here. I know they've had some turnover this year compared to last year. The stuff that they do is pretty scheme oriented, when they're running it right, it presents a lot of trouble to offenses. I can't speak to why they've been having problems so far through the season, I just know everybody gets better as the season goes on. We're just focusing on the stuff that we're seeing, a lot of stems, a lot of stunts, and just trying to stop some of the movement so bigger holes open up for the run game."

"It doesn't change much, you're usually going to the same guys when they shift. There's certain instances with what we have called may not work with going to the same guys and you have to do a bit more, but it's really about trusting your eyes and trusting where play's supposed to go, because if someone's going away from you, there's probably someone coming from the other side, if there's a big gap opening up, someone's about to fill it, so it's about understanding that stuff and not panicking. It's like every other defense, they're trying to get a guy in every single gap, they just do it differently than every other team we play."

OC Beau Baldwin

"They cause a lot of disruption, they play with an attitude, they disguise their zone coverages well, which is why they can create a lot of picks. They do well in a lot of zone coverages. They cause a lot of havoc up front, they're penetrating, they're stunting, they're slanting, that'll cause some meetings in the backfield, fumbles, sacks, that sort of thing. They've done a great job for a lot of years and I know it's different coordinators, but you see a certain similarity in how they play the game."

"It's undersized, but it's not under-talent, it's not under-effort, and it's not under-ability, but yes there are some spots where it is a little less girth, but that's part of the reason why they play the style they do, it fits their personnel well."

DC Tim DeRuyter

"When he's not riffing on zombies, (Leach) does a great job developing quarterbacks, it doesn't matter who's in there, they seem like all-Americans."

"I think they do a great job of developing guys, they rep the same plays over and over and over, they know where the space is, that receiving crew, they do a great job distributing, I think they've got 8 different receivers with 18 or more catches, somebody's going to run to space. (Gordon) is an athletic guy, they're the leading team in the league with least sacks allowed, it sets you back as a defensive coordinator in 'do I pressure the guy?' If I do, then they know where to go with the ball. It's a tough combination, but I know our guys are going to show up on Saturday."