Cal has a post-Thanksgiving date with their Los Angeles UC equivalent, as they head to the Rose Bowl to take on UCLA Saturday. For the Bears, it's about going to the best bowl game possible, as they look to beat the Bruins in LA for the first time since 2009.

Quick Facts

Other Facts and Notes

- Cal has 28 players on their roster from the LA area, making this a massive homecoming for a handful of guys. - UCLA defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro was Cal's defensive line coach in 2017 - Cal inside linebacker Evan Weaver, with 164 tackles on the year, is 3 tackles away from tying Hardy Nickerson's school record of 167 tackles in a season. He is 30 tackles away from breaking the record for a season, which is held by Lawrence Flugence of Texas Tech (set in 2002) with 193. - Cal is 5-0 in 2019 when QB Chase Garbers starts and finishes the game. When Garbers plays the most QB snaps in a game, the Bears are 12-3 (wins over: UNC, BYU, Idaho State, Washington twice, Oregon State, Colorado, Ole Miss, North Texas, UC Davis, Washington State, and Stanford; losses to: Washington State, Stanford, TCU). - With a Cal win, the Bears would be guaranteed back to back winning seasons for the first time since 2008-09. They'd also be guaranteed a finish of at least 3rd in the Pac-12 North, something that hasn't happened since the Pac-12 came into existence. - Like Stanford a week ago, UCLA has seen an influx of true freshmen playing in 2019. The Bruins have played 21 true freshman on the year (Cal has played 11)

Statistical Comparison

Stats Cal UCLA PPG 19.4 27.5 PPG Allowed 22.5 35.4 Yards per Play 4.9 5.4 Yards per Play Allowed 5.4 6.7 Turnover Margin +1 -8 3rd Downs 54/150 (36%) 72/164 (43%) 3rd Downs allowed 65/165 (39%) 64/146 (44%)

UCLA Depth

Players To Watch

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson: 59.8% Completion, 2423 yards, 20 TDs, 11 INTs A guy who has been on the injury report for the Bruins this week, as he has practiced and may end up being a gametime decision. An excellent runner who killed the Bears when not corralled a year ago, DTR has been good in the intermediate game over the middle, completing 26 of 42 passes in that 10-20 yard range over the middle for 418 yards and 5 TDs. DTR's completion percentage drops from 68.9% to 38.5% when pressured, as he's been pressured on 38.7% of his dropbacks. RB Joshua Kelley: 210 carries for 984 yards, 11 TDs Kelley, the UC Davis transfer, is on his way to a second consecutive 1000 yard season. He's as difficult of a player to take down, a physical runner in the mold of Zach Moss. Kelley has been one of the focal points of the UCLA offense when healthy. He has 38 avoided tackles, and averages 2.8 yards per carry after contact. Kelley has scored four of his touchdowns rushing off the left end of the offensive line. TE Devin Asiasi: 36 receptions, 542 yards, 4 TDs Asiasi is a big reason why DTR has had success over the middle. The UCLA tight end had 141 yards against UCLA, and he's 36 of his 58 targets (40 of those coming between the numbers from 0-20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage) DE Osa Odighizuwa: 39 tackles, 9 TFLs, 3.5 Sacks UCLA's top pass rusher, per Pro Football Focus, with 28 pass rush pressures (Keisann Lucier-South is second with 22). A big, physical defensive lineman with solid hands, and while Jerry Azzinaro hasn't done as well in LA as UCLA fans may have hoped, you can see his coaching emphasis in the hand-work of Odighizuwa. ILB Krys Barnes: 74 tackles, 10 TFLs, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF Rangy tackler for the Bruins, leads the defense in defensive stops, and he's not a bad cover linebacker, in a world where linebackers get targeted over the middle more than ever. S Stephan Blaylock: 75 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 FFs The Bruins leading tackler on the year, Blaylock has had some struggles in coverage (teams are 27-32 for 369 yards and 2 TDs when Blaylock is the main defender in coverage), but the UCLA safety is a solid tackler in run support.

Keys to the Game

Garbers By Air UCLA's pass defense has often been poor this year, leading to this ignominious stat

“UCLA Opposing QB” would be a Heisman candidate:



• 3499 yards (318 per game)

• 31 TD, 4 INT

• 9.3 yards per attempt

• 67% completion — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 27, 2019

Garbers got rolling over the final quarter of the Stanford game through, with Nikko Remigio and Trevon Clark making some massive plays as the Bears came back. It'll have to be a sustained effort for the Bears in this game. Contain That goes for both containing Kelly and Demetric Felton, who is a massive receiving threat out of the backfield, and Thompson-Robinson, whose scrambling out of any pressure Cal put on him a year ago led to points for the Bruins. Cal has to take advantage of a young offensive line for UCLA, as the left side of the line is comprised of true freshmen (Sean Rhyan and Duke Clemons). Play for Something Cal is going to a bowl. UCLA is not. Multiple Cal players will be playing in front of a ton of family. Both Justin Wilcox and Chase Garbers discussed 'playing for the best bowl possible.' Seeing if that motivation holds after a massive emotional win over Stanford a week ago could be a testament to the character of the team, either way.

Prediction