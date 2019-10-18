It's homecoming weekend in Berkeley, as Cal returns home to host Oregon State. Cal (4-2, 1-2) and Oregon State (2-4, 1-2) are tied in the North Division of the Pac-12, as Justin Wilcox and Jonathan Smith lead their respective squads after playing against each other in college.

Quick Facts

When: October 19th, 2019

Where: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA Time: 11:30 AM TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: Cal Bears Sports Network (KGO 810 AM locally), TuneIn Channel, KALX 90.7 FM Line: Cal -11.5 (O/U 51.5) Series: Cal leads 38-33 The Last Time These Teams Played: Cal trounced the Beavers in Corvallis in a 49-7 smackdown. Chase Garbers threw for 3 touchdowns, Christopher Brown Jr. ran for his first career touchdown, and Josh Drayden capped the afternoon off with a pick six. Cal sacked Oregon State QBs Jack Colletto and Connor Blount seven times in the win.

Other Notes

- Cal coaches Justin Wilcox, Peter Sirmon, and Marques Tuiasosopo all played against Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith during their time in college. - Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik held the same position at Cal from 2002-08 and 2011-12. He overlapped with Justin Wilcox (2003-05) and WR coach Burl Toler (02-04) - Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar coached under Justin Wilcox at Wisconsin in 2016, serving as the outside linebackers coach there. Tibesar was also a graduate assistant on the offensive line for Cal in 1999 - Cal WR Trevon Clark was committed to Oregon State for a good portion of 2018, before Cal offered - Oregon State WR Isaiah Hodgins and DL Isaac Hodgins are natives of Oakley, CA (47 miles east of Berkeley), and both played their high school at Berean Christian in Walnut Creek. - Homecoming weekend is a part of a larger initiative for Cal Athletics to bring back former student-athletes as a part of the Student-Athlete alumni reunion.

Oregon State Depth Chart

Players to Watch

WR Isaiah Hodgins - 51 receptions for 709 yards, 9 touchdowns, 91.0 PFF Grade Big wideout who the Cal staff has compared to some of the Stanford receivers of years past, JJ Arcega-Whiteside being the big one. Hodgins is physical and is Luton's favorite target, as he has nearly half of the QBs completions on the year. Tough matchup for Elijah Hicks and Cam Bynum, who did hold him to 3 receptions for 24 yards a year ago QB Jake Luton - 117-195, 1428 yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT, 82.9 PFF Grade Efficient QB who doesn't make a lot of mistakes. Big dude at 6'7" with a big arm. Not a runner, but can move when given space. Has only been sacked 8 times on the year through 6 games. Very good deep ball and at throwing to his left C Nous Keobounnam - 376 reps taken, 61.5 PFF Grade, 6 QB pressures allowed (2 sacks) Starter Nathan Eldridge is out, but Keobounnam has been playing the majority of the center reps anyway. Better pass blocker than run blocker per PFF. Also worth watching left tackle Blake Brandel RB Artavis Pierce - 74 carries, 503 yards, 5 TDs, 79.2 PFF Grade The likely starter if the Beavers want to rest Jermar Jefferson. Pierce has some great straight-line speed, though Cal clamped down on him a year ago. OLB Hamilcar Rashed Jr. - 36 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery 80.0 PFF Grade Top 10 name of anyone Cal will face this year. Pac-12 leader in sacks. Top pass rusher on the OSU roster, a staple at a position that has had injury issues. ILB Avery Roberts - 30 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks, 62.2 PFF Grade Former four-star Nebraska transfer. Didn't play a week ago. Solid tackler and a big infusion of talent for an Oregon State defense that needs it.

Injury Concerns

Cal - OL Valentino Daltoso, OL Mike Saffell, WR Kekoa Crawford, TE Gavin Reinwald Oregon State - RB Jermar Jefferson, OLB Matthew Tago.

Three Keys to the Game

Pull a Fred Durst and Keep Rollin' Cal has to figure out a way to run the ball, with their starting linemen or without. Utah had a ton of success in the run game, as has Cal over the past two years against the Bears. That's something they'll need to ride to victory, and especially as the Bears haven't gotten into 3rd and short situations often enough this year. Drill through to Pierce Cal got gashed in the early going against Oregon, and they can't have a repeat of that against the Beavers. Wilcox noted that Michalczik has the offensive line much improved, so Evan Weaver's going to need to have a field day against Artavis Pierce. The Beavers are one of the best teams in the nation at staying on schedule offensively, and creating negative plays in the run game will help them to do that. Win the Margins Oregon State has turned the ball over all of twice this year. Cal has only forced nine turnovers in 2019. The Bears have to force turnovers like they did against Oregon, and turn them into points. They've scored 13 points off those nine turnovers. In addition, Cal has to improve in punt/kick coverage and in the 3rd down game, where they're converting just under 37% of their 3rd down opportunities on the year.

A Prediction