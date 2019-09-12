It's North Texas week in Berkeley, and with that, we're going to go over everything you need to know about the Mean Green, as this is the first meeting between Cal and North Texas.

Cal (2-0) vs. North Texas (1-1)

When: Saturday, September 14th

Where: California Memorial Stadium

Time: 1:15 PM PDT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: Cal Bears Sports Network (KGO 810 AM locally), TuneIn Channel, KALX 90.7 FM

Line: Cal -14 (O/U 50.5)

Other Numbers of Interest:

2-6: UNT's record vs. Pac-12 teams

3-6-1: UNT's record vs. teams from the state of California (No games played against Pac-12 California teams)

69: Number of touchdowns QB Mason Fine has thrown for in his career, one away from breaking the UNT record

0: Number of catches top UNT WR Rico Bussey Jr. had against SMU, the first time in 33 games he hadn't made a catch in a game.

40: Points per game allowed by UNT over two games, in which they've scored 39 per game

14: Points off turnovers for UNT through two games

Other Notes:

Most famous football alum - 'Mean' Joe Greene

Other most famous football alum - Stone Cold Steve Austin

Seth Litrell in previous trips to Berkeley: 0-2 (lost to Cal as Arizona's RB/TE coach in 2009, lost as a fullback for Oklahoma in 1997)

Players of Interest

QB Mason Fine: 45-69 (65.2%) 535 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs

Fine was a darkhorse Heisman candidate coming into 2019, and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter compared him to Shea Patterson (for his mobility), Jake Maier (for his ability to spread the field), and Johnny Manziel (for his confidence). Fine is one of the best QBs Cal will face all year, as the senior was under-recruited due to his height.

Fine had one of his tougher games against SMU, throwing for 152 yards in the loss, while being sacked 5 times. That said, he's still UNT's highest graded offensive player on PFF (77.3), their all-time leader in nearly every passing statistic, and a guy with a history of success. Cal's had their way with opposing QBs in their first two games, not allowing a TD through the air.

WR Rico Bussey Jr.: 4 receptions for 156 yards, 1 TD

Bussey didn't have a catch against SMU, but he's the most dangerous receiver on that North Texas squad. The 6'2" senior made the Biletnikoff Watchlist this year, and he's the starter at the X spot for UNT. He's a big downfield threat for the Mean Green

DE Ladarius Hamilton: 6 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 sacks

Big pass rushing threat for UNT, versatile player at 260 lbs, can play multiple spots in the UNT defense as they shift from odd to even fronts.

RB Tre Siggers: 18 carries: 164 yards, 1 TD (all against SMU)

Siggers got his first start against SMU, and he was the best offensive player for the Mean Green. A hardnosed runner who didn't get tackled in the backfield all afternoon. PFF credited him with 11 avoided tackles 6.83 yards after contact per carry.