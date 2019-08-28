Cal Rivals Golden Bear Mailbag: August 28th
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It's Wednesday, and we're moving the Cal Rivals Mailbag to Wednesdays throughout the season. This week, we're touching on the end of Fall Camp, the optimism level going into the 2019 season, a litt...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news