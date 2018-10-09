GoldenBearReport.com

The Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience returns for another go, this week taking a look at the aftermath of the Arizona game and looking forward to the UCLA contest. This week we cover:

- Brandon McIlwain and how they'll use him going forward

- The issues surrounding the offensive line, with their struggles in committing nine penalties as a group

- Thoughts on various things we'd like to see the offense try.

- A look at how they'll deal with UCLA

- Hot takes and more

Subcribe to the CREPE on ITunes here