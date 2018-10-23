Ticker
Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Episode Nine, Post-OSU, Pre-UW

Troy Wayrynen - USA Today Sports
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

The Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience is back for its ninth installment, this time covering the Bears 49-7 win over Oregon State in Corvallis, while looking through the final five games, with a focus on the Washington game.

Nam and Trace also make hot takes, recklessly speculate, and focus on a number of different players who showed them something in Corvallis.

Subscribe on ITunes here, otherwise listen with the player below or download it off Soundcloud below.


{{ article.author_name }}