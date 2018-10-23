The Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience is back for its ninth installment, this time covering the Bears 49-7 win over Oregon State in Corvallis, while looking through the final five games, with a focus on the Washington game.

Nam and Trace also make hot takes, recklessly speculate, and focus on a number of different players who showed them something in Corvallis.

