Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Episode 81

Cal takes on Oregon State Saturday afternoon in a game that has some relatively big implications for Cal's program moving forward, as the Bears look to continue their success from a week ago.

Credit to Patricia Taxxon for the intro track 'Soaring'

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).