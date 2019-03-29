Per reports from Jon Rothstein and Gary Parrish of CBS Sports and Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Cal is close to hiring former Georgia and Nevada head coach Mark Fox. Fox, who last coached at Georgia in the 2017-2018 season, has a 286-176 record over 14 seasons of head coaching.

Fox, who recently spent a stint on the Team USA World Cup Qualifying Team coaching staff under Jeff Van Gundy, made five NCAA tournament appearances over his years coaching, with three at Nevada and two at Georgia. His time at Nevada saw him win the regular season WAC title four straight times.

Fox is cited as a solid player development coach, as evidenced by his spot on the USA Basketball staff and from this quote on his USA Basketball profile.

"In February of 2012, the website RealGM.com ranked Fox first nationally among all college coaches in player development."

Fox was also responsible for putting up multiple 20 win seasons at Georgia, the three consecutive 20-win seasons from 2013-16 being the second time Georgia had ever done so in their program's history.

This isn't the first time Fox interviewed for the Cal job, as he interviewed for the position in 2008, which was taken by Mike Montgomery.

Key players that have come out of Fox's programs include Ramon Sessions, Javale McGee, Armon Johnson, Luke Babbitt and Nick Fazekas at Nevada, along with Trey Thompkins, Travis Leslie, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at Georgia

Analysis

If this hire ends up coming to fruition, and there's still time for things to go pear-shaped, here's couple key points:

- Fox arguably has a better resumé than the last two coaches Cal hired at the time of hiring

- Fox does a solid job at player development, something that wasn't apparent over the past two years of Cal basketball, one of the likely factors in his potential hiring

- Fox also was notable for running a clean program, as Van Gundy said this about him:

"Mark Fox is always criticized for recruiting: he can't keep the Georgia kids home. What that means - he's not cheating and paying. That's what it means."

Jim Knowlton noted Sunday that they wanted a coach with a commitment to doing things the right way

"He’s going to have a commitment to winning at the elite level," Knowlton said, "and we have to do it the right way. Here at Cal, we demand that we do it the right way and that requires unparalleled integrity and it’s really important for us to really trust that our head coach is doing things the right way."

- If hired, Fox will have to hire assistants to help on the recruiting end of things, keeping current assistant David Grace would help in that regard