Apparently beating the bye week is a thing, because Cal is now ranked for the first time in nearly three years.

The Bears busted into the AP poll after this weekend's bye, making their debut at number 24 for the first time since 2015. The last time the Bears were ranked, it was a 20th ranking going into a Thursday game against UCLA in October of 2015, Jared Goff's final year at Cal. This is the first time the Bears have been ranked under Justin Wilcox.

The Bears had received votes in both the AP and Coaches polls before this week, as they moved up from 30th last week into the top 25. Cal is still in the 'receiving votes category' in the coaches poll, coming in at 34th.

The Bears return to practice Monday after a weekend off, with 19th ranked Oregon coming in Saturday night