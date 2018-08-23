Last year around this time, word came that Cal had put Patrick Laird, Kyle Wells, De'Zhon Grace, Fabiano Hale and Jacob Anderson had been put on scholarship. By sheer coincidence of the universe, it happened again. Per Cal representatives, five former walk-ons have been put on scholarship. Redshirt junior running back Alex Netherda and redshirt seniors WR Matt Rockett, CB Chibuzo Nwokocha, TE Jake Ashton, and TE/FB Justin Norbeck have all been placed on scholarship, bringing the Bears to using 84 out of their 85 scholarships this fall.

Netherda was the story of the spring for the Bears, moving over to running back after playing wide receiver and safety for the Bears on the scout team. The former Maria Carillo star moved to the spot after impressing on the scout team last fall, earning a ton of reps during a spring that saw the Bears only have four running backs on the roster. He's also remained relentlessly positive, despite his family losing their home in the North Bay fires. He's made two tackles in his Cal career.

Rockett, one of multiple players from Southern California power Mater Dei, came onto the scene at Cal in 2014, playing every game as a true freshman. He's since played mainly on special teams, with brief appearances on offense. He's recorded two receptions for 13 yards, five tackles, and one blocked kick (against Grambling State as a sophomore) during his Cal career, and he's likely to get a bit more run in the slot this fall with Cal's need for wideouts, along with his special teams contributions.

Nwokocha saw a lot of playing time during the 2016 season as the cornerback position lacked depth. That included forcing a fumble against Oregon and intercepting a pass against Texas. The Elk Grove native has recorded 12 tackles, .5TFLs, and 2 PBUs, in addition to the forced fumble and interception.

Ashton, from Xavier College Prep in Indio, CA, has taken a more prominent position in the Cal offense, considering the Bears' move to incorporate the tight end spot. He's likely the third man on the Cal TE depth chart, behind fellow seniors Ray Hudson and Ian Bunting (with Malik McMorris designated as a fullback). He's appeared in six games during his Cal career

Norbeck, another one from Mater Dei by way of Golden West College in Irvine, is set to be the backup at fullback behind his high school teammate McMorris. He's appeared in one game in a Cal uniform, against Washington in 2017.