General comments:

"I think it's pretty clear. Offensively, it starts with turnovers. You can't turn the ball over that many times against a team like that. 14 points. We moved the ball well at times and had turnovers and missed opportunities. We had chances for shot plays, big plays and we didn't connect on them. We stayed in rhythm and were moving the ball. Whether it was QB run game, RPOs, drop backs, we were doing some things and then had the turnovers and missed opportunities. Two of the shots were turnovers. We had a one on one on a post that we missed and the guy intercepted it. Then we had a chance for a touchdown in the third quarter and same thing happened. Against a team like that, the margin for error is so much smaller. That's a really talented team and you've got to make those plays."

On the character of the team:

"They kept competing. Nobody quit. We don't have quitters. We've just got to play cleaner and we've got to take advantage of opportunities. The margin for error against a team like that with that much skill is small. So, if you turn the ball over or on defense we don't fit the run right or we miss a tackle, two runs go for 120 yards. People don't catch them. So, we've got to be cleaner. The tape will show it but our guys play hard, they compete, they play for each other and we can do some good things. We'll use this experience to learn from and they'll bounce back on Monday. It hurts. It feels like you got kicked in the gut. It sucks. But, there's no other way to do it. Come back on Monday and go to work."

On the response from the team going forward:

"I expect them to show up Monday ready to go. Everybody feels awful. You invest so much time and energy and when it doesn't go like you want it to go, it stings. You only get so many opportunities to go out and play, so it hurts and it should hurt. We'll learn from it. We've got a resilient bunch of guys and they'll come in Monday ready to practice. We did some good things. I know you don't think so but offensively we did some good things. You just can't turn the ball over and you've got to connect on some of those shot plays against a team like that. Defensively, that's an elite quarterback and we didn't play the run. The two long runs kill you. You make them earn some things throughout the game that might happen but there'll be positives to take away from this game and there'll be hard lessons. I expect them to take them all."

On the buzz of a game between ranked opponents:

"We're just trying to better than we were. We realized there was more buzz around this game and we want buzz around the games. That's a good thing. We weren't good enough tonight. I think what's more important, and we talked about this, is not focusing on the buzz but focusing on what it takes to play well. Not focusing on the bad things people will say tomorrow and focusing on what we need to do to get better. That's what the mentality is. I know it's out there and that comes with the territory. We want to play in big games and we can and will play better."