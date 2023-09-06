Yes, Cal beat North Texas. Actually, Cal did a little more than just beat North Texas, but it’s time to move on. Everyone knows that Auburn will put up more of a fight against the Bears — and Cal has certainly been preparing for it.

This will be the first time the two schools have faced each other, and media availability for the players and coaches alike has been flooded with questions about what it’s like preparing for the somewhat nebulous concept of an “SEC team.” The last time Cal faced an SEC team was Ole Miss in 2019, a matchup that the Bears won 28-20.

On Tuesday, Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said that this will be the team’s “true test.” But what last year seemed like might be a blowout game is now likely to be closer than many may have previously thought — as of Wednesday night, according to ESPN, Cal is favored by 54.9% although sportsbooks still have the Bears as a 6 ½-point underdog.

“Auburn, you never know what you’re going to get. It could be a shootout, it might not be a shootout,” Cal quarterback Sam Jackson V said Wednesday. “I don’t want to say I’m not worried, but I’m pretty much just focused on what we have going on offensively, just so we can put our defense in the best situation and they put us in the best situations.”