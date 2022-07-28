Cal picked to finish season ninth in Pac-12 preseason media poll

The Pac-12 preseason media poll has been released ahead of Friday’s Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles. Utah has been selected to repeat as champions in the conference after picking up 26 of the 33 possible first-place votes. Oregon received two of the first place votes and edged out USC, which gained five first-place votes, by just four points to secure the second spot in the preseason poll.

UCLA, Oregon State and Washington round out the top six while Washington State, Stanford, Cal, Arizona State, Arizona and Colorado make up the second half of the preseason poll.

Voters were asked to rank teams regardless of divisions in this year’s poll after the conference previously made the decision to do away with separating the teams into the North and South. Instead, the two top teams will meet up for the Pac-12 Championship at the end of the season.

Outside of just four points separating Oregon and USC, the next closest race was between Bay Area foes Cal and Stanford. The Cardinal edged out the Bears by just five points to secure the eighth spot in the preseason projection.

Should both Oregon and Utah finish as the two top teams this season, it would mean a rematch of the 2021 Pac-12 Championship that was ultimately won by the Utes, 38-10.

Head coach Justin Wilcox remained in Berkeley after rumors that he was a top target for Oregon during the offseason, and the Bears have made efforts to retool the roster in certain positions by making additions heading into the fall. One key addition for the offense is quarterback Jack Plummer who joins Cal after previously starting at Purdue.

The Bears also had three players earn spots on the preseason all-conference teams led by safety Daniel Scott and linebacker newcomer Jackson Sirmon, who both earned first-team nods. Defensive lineman Brett Johnson earned a second-team selection. Seven players earned honorable mention recognition.

Cal finished the 2021 season with a 5-7 record overall and 4-5 in Pac-12 play. That was good enough for fourth place in the North Division. The Bears' five wins were more than the two worst teams in the South Division combined and better than five teams in the league overall, including USC.

Cal will open up the season on Sept. 3 at home against UC Davis with kickoff set for 1 p.m. PT.

Pac-12 Media Day from The Novo theater in Los Angeles will begin at 8 a.m. PT with Cal's press conference slated to begin at 2 p.m. PT.