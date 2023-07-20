There is fresh optimism within and around the Cal football program this year with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and a bolstered secondary.

Pac-12 media members, however, have a more modest outlook for the Golden Bears.

Cal was voted ninth in the conference's preseason poll, which was released Thursday.

The Bears have posted three straight losing seasons, including a 4-8 finish last year, but six of those losses were by 7 points or less.

With an expected uptick in offensive production and an emphasis on addressing the defense's struggles against the pass last season, there is legitimate reason to think the Bears could outperform their standing in the preseason poll.

Head coach Justin Wilcox, offensive lineman Matthew Cindric and linebacker Jackson Sirmon will represent Cal at Pac-12 Media Day on Friday in Las Vegas.

Here's the full preseason poll (points 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 with first-place votes in parentheses):

1. USC (25 first-place votes) ... 413 points

2. Washington (4) ... 367

3. Utah (6) ... 359

4. Oregon (1) ... 344

5. Oregon State ... 309

6. UCLA ... 248

7. Washington State ... 186

8. Arizona ... 176

9. California ... 132

10. Arizona State ... 122

11. Colorado ... 98

12. Stanford ... 54