During the past week, Cal men’s basketball has had the chance to explore Shanghai, China, exposing themselves to a different culture and worldview. On Friday night at 8:00 PM PST on ESPNU, Cal will focus squarely on basketball as they take on the Yale Bulldogs in their regular season opener. This game will officially begin year two of the Wyking Jones era.

On Yale

Last season, Yale went 16-15 overall and 9-5 in the Ivy League. Despite coming off a modest season, the Bulldogs are a dangerous team thanks to junior shooting guard Miye Oni, who averaged 15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game last season. Oni is starting to garner attention from NBA scouts and should look to have a big night on the world’s stage in China.

In addition to Oni, the Bulldogs are led by senior forward in Blake Reynolds and senior guard Alex Copeland. Reynolds averaged 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season while Copeland averaged 11.2 points per game on 44.9% shooting from the field and 35.8% shooting from 3-point range. The amount of veteran leadership on this Yale team definitely gives them an advantage.

When looking at the team stats, the Bulldogs were a pretty solid 3-point shooting team last season, averaging 8.1 3-point shots made per game on 24.5 attempts. They averaged 74.6 points, 16.4 assists, 13.1 turnovers, and 6.6 steals per game. The areas of weakness for this team lie in their interior play. They averaged only 3.1 blocks per game and had a rebound margin of -0.3.

Keys to the game

If Cal is to win this game, the first thing they need to do is contain Miye Oni, which will take a team effort. Expect Matt Bradley, Justice Sueing, and Darius McNeill to guard him for much of the night along with Juhwan Harris-Dyson if he is available. If Cal is able to keep him below his 15 points per game scoring average, they should put themselves in a position to win this game. If on the flip side, he goes off for 20+ points, it will be really tough for them to win.

While Cal has a lot of young players that are still refining their craft, these young players should be able to push the ball and get out in the open floor. It will be crucial for them to take advantage of their athleticism and make plays happen in transition.

Lastly, if Cal is going to win this game, they need to play fundamental basketball and clean up the mistakes we saw in their exhibition game against Cal State East Bay. In that game, we saw too many instances of Cal not boxing out their man, failing to close out on shooters, and not move the ball. Against a veteran team like Yale, you have to play smart basketball and do the little things right. Having youth and athleticism is nice, but it won’t make up for a lack of discipline and focus.