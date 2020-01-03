On Friday at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal women’s basketball will open up Pac-12 play at home against the Washington Huskies. Cal comes in at 8-3 overall while Washington comes in at 9-3.

Last time out: On Sunday, Cal had a fairly easy time beating Grand Canyon 72-53 behind 18 points and 7 rebounds from junior forward Alaysia Styles.

RECAP: Cal cruises past Grand Canyon

On Washington: The Huskies are led by senior guard Amber Melgoza (13.5 points & 5.3 rebounds), sophomore forward Haley Van Dyke (10.0 points & 6.6 rebounds), and junior guard Missy Peterson (9.5 points & 3.3 assists). It’s a pretty balanced scoring attack among those three, but then it really starts to drop off after there.

As a team, the Huskies average 70.9 points per game on 39.1% shooting from the field, 30.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.0% shooting from the foul line. They average a +3.6 rebounding margin, 18.3 assists, 12.8 steals, 4.4 blocks, and 16.9 turnovers per game. Their opponents average 54.2 points per game on 35.2% shooting from the field, 26.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 58.1% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Cal, the first thing they need to do is defend the perimeter. While Washington as a team doesn’t shoot a great percentage from deep, their top three scorers are all threats from beyond the arc. Especially Van Dyke (35.7%) and Peterson (39.6%). If Cal wants to win this game, they have to make sure they defend the perimeter well, not allowing Washington to get the open looks they’re used to getting.

Secondly, Cal needs to take advantage of their strong front court. Cal averages a +8.8 rebound margin per game, making them one of the best rebounding teams in the Pac-12. CJ West, Evelien Lutje Schipholt, Jaelyn Brown, and Alaysia Styles are all averaging north of 5.0 rebounds per game. West leads the pack with 8.1 rebounds per game. If Cal dominates the glass like they’re used to doing, they should win this game.

Finally, Cal needs to keep getting to the foul line. Cal is shooting a very solid 74.0% from the foul line on 18.9 attempts per game. Cal is doing a great job at not only making their foul shots, but getting to the line as well. I think a lot of that has to do with their great rebounding on the offensive end. If Cal gets to the line like they’ve been doing and knocks down their foul shots, they should come out with the victory.