Cal officially announced the signings of graduate transfer WR Maurice Ways and OLB Deon White Monday. The Bears now have 85 scholarships filled for the fall of 2018, as they add two more players that they think can be immediate difference makers.

"We are excited that Maurice and Deon are joining our program," Wilcox said in the release. "Both have tremendous upsides and with their skill sets we feel that they will help us immediately."

The Bears list Ways at 6'4" and 220 lbs, and they list White at 6'3" and 205 lbs, as the general goal of the Wilcox regime is to get bigger as a roster.

Notes on the two from the release:

Moe Ways, WR, 6-4, 220, Sr., TR, Detroit, MI (Michigan/Detroit Country Day School)

-Spent the past four seasons at Michigan and is on track to earn his bachelor's degree in International Studies from the school in 2018

- Played in 26 games over his final three seasons with the Wolverines (2015-17) after redshirting in 2014

- A three-time letterwinner and Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2015-17) who contributed eight career catches for 71 yards

- Michigan posted a 27-9 record and made bowl games in each of the three campaigns in which he saw action (2015-17)

- Caught 106 passes for 2,218 yards during his prep career at Detroit Country Day School and was selected to the Detroit NewsBlue Chip List as a 2013 high school senior

Deon White, OLB, 6-4, 205, Jr., JC, Stockton, CA (College of San Mateo/Chavez HS)

- Played in 22 games over two seasons at College of San Mateo (2016-17) and contributed 92 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss (-13 yards), one fumble recovery that he returned 35 yards, three interceptions that he returned 25 yards and seven pass breakups for a pair of teams that combined for an 18-6 record, made two post-season appearances and won a pair of National – Bay 6 titles

- Played in all 13 games and contributed 56 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss (-11 yards), one fumble recovery that he returned 35 yards, one interception that he returned 10 yards and three pass breakups as a 2017 sophomore at College of San Mateo for a team that finished 11-2 overall, 5-0 in the conference play to win a National – Bay 6 title and picked up a pair of post-season victories before falling in the CCCAA Football State Championship

- Played in nine games and contributed 36 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss (-2 yards), two interceptions that he returned for 15 yards and four pass breakups for a team that finished 7-4 overall and 5-0 in conference play to win a National – Bay 6 title before falling in the NorCal Classic Bowl that served as the CCCAA Football Northern California Semifinals

- A two-way player on offense and defense in his final of two varsity seasons of prep football as a 2015 senior at Chavez High School in Stockton

- Compiled 936 all-purpose yards with 485 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 51 carries, 347 yards receiving and two scores on 28 receptions, two kick returns for 35 yards, one punt return for 12 yards and one interception return for 57 yards as a senior

- Also completed 13-of-22 passes for 279 yards with two touchdowns while adding five two-point conversions (4 rush, 1 rec) on offense, as well as 43 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery for a touchdown on defense as a senior

- Contributed three receptions for 25 yards on offense as well as 27 tackles with one interception that he returned 41 yards on defense as a 2014 junior for a squad that finished 7-4 overall, won the San Joaquin Athletic Association title and reached the first round of Sac Joaquin Section playoffs to run his career totals in those categories to 31 receptions for 372 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 70 tackles and two interceptions that he returned for 98 yards