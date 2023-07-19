As new Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital sat down for an in-depth interview on the progress of what he's trying to build this season, the first question was prefaced by simply noting how fans and followers of the program are highly intrigued to see what's going to happen with the quarterback situation.

"So am I," Spavital interjected playfully.

With the Golden Bears a couple weeks out from the start of fall camp, there is no more important -- or unknown -- variable than who will take the first snaps at quarterback Sept. 2 at North Texas.

Before Spavital could even start building an offense for the Bears, he had to first build a QB room after Jack Plummer and Kai Millner entered the transfer portal in December.

That left redshirt freshman Fernando Mendoza as the lone scholarship QB on the roster. In early January, the Bears would add TCU transfer Sam Jackson V, who seemed immediately positioned for the starting job upon arrival. But with an up-and-down spring for the dynamic dual-threat talent and the post-spring additions of NC State transfer Ben Finley and preferred walk-on Luke Bottari, a former JUCO standout at College of San Mateo who spent last season on the roster at Utah, the QB picture could not be more unsettled at this point.

Spavital acknowledged as much, candidly saying that while in the past he's preferred to decide on a starting quarterback two weeks before the first game, he doesn't expect that to happen in this case.

"I've gone back and forth on that. I used to be a guy that always tried to go two weeks before games, so you get the competition over, the conversations over with, get the direction of how we're going to go and get through kind of a mock game week with your starting quarterback and get into it. But I think the four QBs we've got, this thing's going to last a little bit longer," he told Golden Bear Report.

"Obviously, you want to have one before game week, you'd love to have one and announce and [be] ready to go so you don't have any distractions on the team. But I feel like this one's going to go a little bit longer than what I've done in the past."