Last year, Cal's planned trip to Kansas City for the Hall of Fame Classic was canceled due to Covid-19, and the Bears instead went to Corvallis to play Oregon State and Northwest College. In 2021, the Bears will have a true early-season tournament during Thanksgiving, joining Ohio State, Florida, and Seton Hall in the 2021 Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The last time Cal played in an early season tournament was during the 2019-20 season, where the Bears fell to Duke and Texas in the Empire Classic (held in Madison Square Garden).

Cal's Records against Ohio State, Florida and Seton Hall

vs. Ohio State - Cal is 9-9, having last played during the 2009-10 season in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic, a 76-70 Ohio State win.

vs. Florida - Cal is 2-0, having last played during the 1988-89 season, with the Bears beating 15th ranked Florida 73-58

vs. Seton Hall - Cal is 1-1, having last played during the 2016-17 season, a 60-57 Seton Hall win in the Pearl Harbor Invitational.

Barring any entries into the transfer portal, the Bears are looking to bring back everyone who took a shot for them during the 2020-21 season. Ryan Betley is the only senior who hasn't announced a return, as both Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman will be back for the Bears. Cal will likely see a former teammate in Justice Sueing playing for the Buckeyes, as Sueing transferred after the 2018-19 season.

Both Florida and Ohio State were NCAA Tournament teams in 2020-21, while Seton Hall went 14-13, losing in the second round of the Big East Tournament.

The tournament will be held at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida Southwestern State College, with times, matchups and dates to be announced for the games.