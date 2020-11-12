Cal received 65 points in the polling, putting them ahead of Washington State and Oregon State, and behind Washington.

The beginning of the 2020-21 campaign for Cal men's basketball is quickly approaching, and the Bears have been picked to finish 10th in the conference by media members. Cal was picked to finish last during the 2019-20 season, and the Bears ended up tied for 8th with a 7-11 record in conference play (14-18 overall).

. @UCLAMBB is the media's preseason favorite in #Pac12Hoops ! The Bruins edged @SunDevilHoops & @OregonMBB in the closest voting among the top three in 37 years of preseason polls. FULL STORY: https://t.co/UGR3hnqIVM pic.twitter.com/DWpbfqVPk8

In addition, Cal shooting guard Matt Bradley made the preseason all-Pac 12 first team, after making the second team at the end of the 2019-20 season. Bradley, a junior from San Bernardino (CA), led Cal in scoring as a sophomore, averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game . Bradley won Pac-12 Player of the Week honors twice in 2019-20, for his performances at home against the Washington schools and against the mountain schools (Colorado and Utah). Bradley was also the only Pac-12 player named to the Jerry West Award watchlist, honoring the top shooting guard in college basketball.

Cal returns three starters for the 2020-21 season in Bradley, senior forward Grant Anticevich and junior forward Andre Kelly. In addition, sophomores Joel Brown, Kuany Kuany, Lars Thiemann, and DJ Thorpe all started games for the Bears a year ago.

Cal added two grad transfers in Penn's Ryan Betley and Stony Brook's Makale Foreman, meant to shore up the team's outside shooting. Foreman ranked 8th in the NCAA a year ago with 104 three pointers made, while Betley made 169 threes over 74 appearances at Penn. They also added another transfer in Fresno State's Jarred Hyder, whose eligibility status is unclear at this point.

Rounding out the roster is sophomore Dimitrios Klonaras, true freshmen additions Monty Bowser and Jalen Celestine, and walk-ons Logan Alters and Blake Welle. Bowser was a Rivals 150 prospect in the class of 2020.