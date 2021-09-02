Cal Men's Basketball: Non-Conference Schedule Out
Cal men's basketball has released their non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season, where the Bears will play 11 non-conference games along with a 20 game conference schedule. Eight of those non-conference games will be at home, while the three road games are a trip to Las Vegas to play UNLV on November 13th, and the Fort Myers Classic in Florida on November 22nd and 24th. Cal will play Florida and one of Ohio State or Seton Hall.
Cal will open their season November 9th against a new D1 program in UC San Diego, who played their first year in the higher division after moving up from Division II. Cal will have an exhibition prior to that again Cal State LA on November 1st
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Site
|
November 1st
|
Monday
|
Cal State LA
|
Berkeley, CA
|
November 9th
|
Tuesday
|
UC San Diego
|
Berkeley, CA
|
November 13th
|
Saturday
|
at UNLV
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
November 15th
|
Monday
|
San Diego
|
Berkeley, CA
|
November 18th
|
Thursday
|
Southern Utah
|
Berkeley, CA
|
November 22nd
|
Monday
|
vs. Florida
|
Fort Myers, FL
|
November 22nd
|
Wednesday
|
vs. Ohio State/Seton Hall
|
Fort Myers, FL
|
November 28th
|
Sunday
|
Fresno State
|
Berkeley, CA
|
December 8th
|
Wednesday
|
Idaho State
|
Berkeley, CA
|
December 11th
|
Saturday
|
Santa Clara
|
Berkeley, CA
|
December 19th
|
Sunday
|
Dartmouth
|
Berkeley, CA
|
December 22nd
|
Wednesday
|
Pacific
|
Berkeley, CA
Cal will also face two conference opponents (home against Oregon State on December 2nd, road vs Utah December 5th) in the midst of their non-conference schedule.
Cal had a winning record in non-conference play during the 2020-21 season, going 5-2 in seven non-conference matchups, though Mark Fox and company have a tough task ahead of them, replacing the departed Matt Bradley against a conference schedule that boasts four Sweet-16 teams. Cal does return everyone except Bradley and Ryan Betley, as both Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman are taking advantage of a super senior season.
The weekly conference matchups have already been announced at this point as well.
» Dec. 29-Jan. 2 – at Stanford
» Jan. 5-9 – vs. UCLA/USC
» Jan. 12-16 – at Washington/Washington State
» Jan. 19-23 – vs. Arizona/Arizona State
» Jan. 26-30 – at UCLA/USC
» Feb. 2-6 – vs. Washington/Washington State
» Feb. 9-13 – at Oregon/Oregon State
» Feb. 16-20 – vs. Colorado/Utah
» Feb. 23-27 – vs. Stanford
» March 2-5 – at Arizona/Arizona State