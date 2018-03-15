On Monday, Cal women’s basketball found out their NCAA Tournament fate, getting a #7 seed in the Albany Region, where they will face off against #10 Virginia in the opening round on Friday at 5:00 PM EST on ESPN 2. Cal comes into this game at 21-10 overall and 11-7 in the Pac-12 while Virginia comes in at 18-13 overall and 10-6 in the ACC.

On Virginia

The main headline going into this game is the reunion between Cal head coach Lindsay Gottlieb and Virginia head coach Joanne Boyle. Boyle coached at Cal from 2005-2011 and Gottlieb was on her staff from 2005-2008, serving as associate head coach in the 2007-08 season before taking the head coaching job at UC Santa Barbara. At Monday’s Selection Show watch party, Gottlieb talked about the reunion with Boyle and how to keep focused on the game itself.

“I think women’s basketball is about connection and I think it matters who helped you along in your career,” Gottlieb said about going up against Boyle. “I’m not going to hesitate to say how important Joanne Boyle has been in my life and my career and I’m comfortable to talk about that and yet have that be zero part of my preparation for the game with our players. I just told them right now, they don’t know Joanne, it’s been long enough, but they probably wouldn’t be here and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Joanne and I think they can be respectful of that and then say hey we’re going to focus on the game.”

Even though Virginia plays on the opposite side of the country, Gottlieb has watched them play a fair amount and has tremendous respect for how good they are. Gottlieb already had a good feel for them as soon as she found out whom she was playing.

“I watch a ridiculous amount of basketball that doesn’t usually pertain to our own team, so on my days off I like watching games,” Gottlieb said. “So, I’ve also spent some time on USA Basketball committees so, their point guard Dominique Toussaint, I saw her in a trial; I’ve watched Jocelyn Willoughby develop from a freshman last year to a sophomore this year. I know they have Felicia [Aiyeotan] from a school in New Jersey. We saw her play and she’s 6’9”, so I have probably watched them more casually than you would think, but namely I also follow them because I care about Joanne [Boyle] and I care about how her team’s doing and they’re really good. They were good last year and they’ve made improvements. I think of talented freshman class became sophomores, I think they’re consistent, I think they have won a lot of games in a very tough ACC conference and we’re going to have our work cut out for us.”

Virginia is led by sophomore guard Dominique Toussaint, who is averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Toussaint shoots more than four 3-pointers per game, but only shoots 30.1%. She does most of her damage scoring inside the arc, so Cal will really want to do a good job bothering her with their length inside.

Speaking of length inside, Virginia has a 6’9” center in Felicia Aiyeotan, who is averaging 7.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. Aiyeotan does a really good job controlling the paint and protecting the rim. Virginia only averages a +1.1 rebounding margin per game, so Aiyeotan is crucial to their rebounding efforts.

What got Virginia to the NCAA Tournament is their scoring balance and defense. Virginia has four players that score between 9.3 and 11.3 points per game, so it’s not as if they heavily rely on Toussaint. They also hold opponents to 38.4% shooting from the field and 31.1% shooting from 3-point range, so it’s not easy to buy a bucket against them.

Keys to the Game

Cal will have the best player on the floor in Kristine Anigwe, who is averaging 16.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Cal needs to do all they can to get her going and get the most production out of her as possible. During March, it is time for stars to step up and Anigwe is as big of a star as anyone else. She needs to have a big night if Cal wants to advance to the second round.

As sort of an extension of getting big production from Anigwe, Cal needs to control the glass. While Virginia averages a +1.1 advantage on the glass, Cal averages a +5.4 advantage. Cal has a better frontcourt and is a better rebounding team. If Penina Davidson and Anigwe can both control the glass like they are capable of doing, Cal will put themselves in a really good position to win.

Lastly, tempo will be key in this game. Virginia averages 62.1 points per game and allows 61.0 per game while Cal averages 69.3 points per game and allows 65.9 points per game. Cal likes to play at a faster tempo than Virginia and so it will be key for them to make sure they play at a tempo that they like. If Asha Thomas and Kianna Smith can push the ball in transition and create some open looks for their teammates in the process, that will really help Cal come out on top.