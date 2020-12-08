On Wednesday at 6:00 PM PST on CBS Sports Network and KGO 810 AM, Cal men’s basketball will take on the Pepperdine Waves in Malibu, California. Cal comes in at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Pac-12 play while Pepperdine comes in at 2-2 overall, yet to play a WCC game. This game will be the 500th career game coached by Cal head coach Mark Fox (302-197).

Last time out: On Sunday, Cal lost to UCLA at Pauley Pavilion by a final score of 76-56. UCLA senior guard Chris Smith finished with 21 points and 4 rebounds while Cal grad transfer guard Makale Foreman finished with 14 points and 3 assists.

On Pepperdine: The Waves are led by senior guard Colbey Ross (20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, & 6.8 assists) and junior forward Kessler Edwards (19.3 points & 6.0 rebounds). Together, Ross and Edwards form a very talented one-two punch. In addition to Ross and Edwards, sophomore forward Jan Zidek (13.0 points), redshirt junior guard Jadé Smith (12.0 points), and graduate transfer forward Kene Chukwuka (11.0 points) are also scoring in double figures.

As a team, the Waves average 84.5 points per game on 46.2% shooting from the field, 27.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 87.8% shooting from the foul line. They’re also averaging a +1.0 rebound margin, 19.0 assists, 6.3 steals, 4.0 blocks, and 14.3 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 72.2 points per game on 37.8% shooting from the field, 24.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.3% shooting from the foul line.

The Waves have had a pretty challenging schedule thus far, losing in triple overtime to UCLA (107-98) and losing by just five points at San Diego State (65-60). After those close losses, they’ll be eager to pick up a win against a Pac-12 opponent in their own building. Pepperdine is 0-3 all-time against Cal, but this is their first time meeting in Malibu. The last time Cal and Pepperdine faced was last year in Berkeley, a game Cal won 87-71 to tip off the Mark Fox era.

Keys to the game: For Cal, the first key has to be getting Matt Bradley re-engaged. Bradley sat out the final 11:46 against UCLA and appeared to be rather disengaged. If Cal is to win this game, they need a focused and fired up Bradley. If the drama from Sunday’s game spills over into Wednesday night, Cal might as well pack their bags and head back to Berkeley.

The second key to this game for Cal is to take advantage of their size up front. Pepperdine doesn’t crash the glass well with their +1.0 rebound margin. Cal in contrast averages a +2.2 rebound margin per game and did a solid job using their size against Arizona State last week. If Cal is able to win the rebound battle, score inside, and control the paint, they’ll give themselves a shot to win this game.

Finally, Cal needs to get consistent performances from grad transfers Makale Foreman and Ryan Betley. Both guys are the #2 and #3 options behind Matt Bradley. If those guys can get going and knock down shots throughout the game, Cal will have a chance to win this game. What we’ve seen so far is those guys getting hot for a bit and then going quiet. They have to find ways to have their fingerprints on the game for the duration of the game as opposed to having just spurts.

As a bonus key to the game, Cal has to find a way to defend Ross and Edwards, the top two scorers for the Waves. If those guys get in the zone and have a big night, Cal is going to be heading back to Berkeley with a loss.