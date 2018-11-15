Cal Men's Basketball announced tonight that they'd be cancelling their home matchup with Detroit Mercy, due to their unhealthy air quality levels in the Bay Area. The air quality issues stem from the Camp fire in Butte County that started a week ago.

From the release:

With the air quality levels having risen to the very unhealthy range in the Berkeley area and a significant amount of smoke having infiltrated Haas Pavilion, Thursday night's men's basketball game between Cal and Detroit Mercy has been cancelled.

In addition, given that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Berkeley surpassed 200 Thursday afternoon, all Cal Athletics outdoor team practices were moved indoors with modified workouts or were cancelled due to health and safety concerns.

No firm decision has been made regarding Saturday's Big Game between Cal and Stanford. Cal is continuing to monitor air quality, including reviewing data provided by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) and staying in regular communication with officials from Pac-12 and Stanford.

Officials from Cal Athletics, Detroit Mercy and the GotPrint.com Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper are discussing options to possibly reschedule the men's basketball game originally set for tonight.