On Sunday, Cal men’s and women’s basketball will host a doubleheader at Haas Pavilion. Cal men’s basketball will take on the San Francisco Dons at 12:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, KGO 810 AM, and KNBR 1050 AM. Cal women’s basketball will take on #1 Stanford at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks/Pac-12 Bay Area.

Cal men’s basketball comes in at 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the Pac-12, San Francisco comes in at 5-2 overall and 0-0 in the WCC, Cal women’s basketball comes in at 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the Pac-12, and #1 Stanford comes in at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Pac-12. In this article we will take a look at both games, starting with the men’s game.

Last time out for Cal MBB: On Wednesday, Cal lost to Pepperdine on the road by a final score of 74-62. Kessler Edwards led the way for the Waves with 26 points and 8 rebounds while Matt Bradley was the top performer for the Bears with 27 points and 5 rebounds.

On San Francisco: Following a puzzling opening season loss to UMass-Lowell, the Dons have won five of their last six games, including a monster 61-60 win over #4 Virginia. In their last three games, the Dons dismantled Nevada 85-60 in Reno, crushed Cal Poly 88-60 in San Luis Obispo, and absolutely annihilated Long Beach State 107-62 at the Sobrato Center in San Francisco. They’re coming in hot and have absolutely zero fear of playing on the road.

The Dons are led by senior guard Jamaree Bouyea (17.6 points & 4.3 assists), redshirt junior guard Khalil Shabazz (14.9 points), and junior forward Dzmitry Ryuny (11.9 points & 6.6 rebounds). Together, the three of them form a really dynamic trio that is a handful to stop.

As a team, the Dons average 79.9 points per game on 45.4% shooting from the field, 39.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.5% shooting from the foul line. They average a +1.0 rebound margin, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals, 3.9 blocks, and 11.9 turnovers per game. Their opponents average 67.1 points per game on 38.8% shooting from the field, 27.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.2% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: If Cal is to win this game, the first thing they have to do is defend the perimeter. Cal is allowing opponents to shoot 37.9% from 3-point range on the season and just about every team they face shoots way better from 3-point range than they do on normal. By these calculations, San Francisco is projected to shoot close to 50.0% from 3-point range. Think that sounds too high? Pepperdine shot 46.2% from deep against Cal on Wednesday on 26 attempts. They came into the game shooting 27.2%.

If Cal is to have any chance of beating San Francisco, they’re going to have to start with defending the perimeter much better than they have been doing. They’ve looked lost on defense for much of the season, rotating late, being flat footed, etc. Cal will not win this game if they play defense at the same level they’ve been playing all season.

The second key to this game for Cal is to get the grad transfer guards more involved. Against Pepperdine, Makale Foreman and Ryan Betley combined for 8 points on 2-13 shooting from the field. Foreman and Betley were added to this team to be integral parts of the offensive attack and they have to produce more than they did on Wednesday. If they have a bounce back afternoon, Cal will put themselves in a position to possibly steal this game. If they have another quiet game, it’s gonna be a rough outing for the Bears.

Finally, Cal needs to move the ball better. Cal is averaging 11.8 assists and 16.2 turnovers per game. That’s really sloppy ball movement. Cal has to find ways to get more people involved on offense across the board while also taking better care of the ball. One thing that would help is if Matt Bradley had a little more trust in his teammates and was a bit more willing to create plays for others. Sometimes he tries to play hero ball out there, leading to forced shots and offensive fouls.

Prediction: San Francisco has been on quite a roll and I don’t see Cal being the team to stop them. Dons win 76-66.

Last time out for Cal WBB: On Thursday, Cal narrowly lost to San Francisco 67-62. Ioanna Krimili led the Dons with 26 points and 6 rebounds while Dalayah Daniels was the top performer for the Bears with 24 points and 4 rebounds.

On Stanford: The Cardinal are off to a very comfortable 3-0 start taking care of business against Cal Poly 108-40 in Palo Alto, UNLV 101-54 in Las Vegas, and Washington 83-50 in Las Vegas. Despite having to play home games away from Palo Alto for a three-week span due to a Santa Clara County order, the Cardinal seem to be enjoying life as the top ranked team in the country.

The Cardinal are led by sophomore guard/forward Haley Jones, who is averaging 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Jones is one of the top players in the country and is a major reason for why her team is ranked #1. Junior guard Lexie Hull (12.3 points & 5.0 rebounds), freshman forward Cameron Brink (11.3 points & 6.0 rebounds), and sophomore guard Hannah Jump (10.7 points) are also scoring in double figures.

As a team, the Cardinal average 97.3 points per game on 51.1% shooting from the field, 33.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 59.3% shooting from the foul line. They average a +17.0 rebound margin, 23.7 assists, 10.7 steals, 6.3 blocks, and 10.7 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 48.0 points per game on 26.8% shooting from the field, 25.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.1% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Cal, they clearly have their work cut out for them. Stanford is the top ranked team in the country and have mowed down every opponent that they have faced. On paper, it’s a foregone conclusion that the Cardinal are going to win this game. That all said, there are things that Cal can do to at least avoid a blowout and make this game semi-interesting.

The first thing Cal can do to make this game interesting is play physical inside and not be afraid to send Stanford to the foul line. Stanford’s 59.3% shooting from the foul line is their one Achilles heel. Haley Jones shoots 66.7% from the foul line and is still figuring out how to knock down her foul shots with regularity. If the Bears can muck up the game a bit and force the Cardinal to earn their points at the foul line, that could make the game a lot closer. The only danger in this is Cal doesn’t have a lot of bodies right now. It’s not even clear if Leilani McIntosh (concussion protocol) will be available so Cal also doesn’t want to get in foul trouble. Still, there is a way that they can use Stanford’s poor foul shooting to their own advantage.

Secondly, Cal has to do work inside. Cal’s backcourt is depleted, but their frontcourt is very talented. If Dalayah Daniels and Evelien Lutje Schipholt are aggressive inside, getting to the foul line, and getting second chance points, Cal will give themselves a chance to make this game at least semi-competitive.

Finally, Cal needs to play relaxed. Nobody on planet earth expects them to win this game. If they come out having fun and enjoying the chance to face their rival school, it probably won’t lead to a victory, but it will at least lead to them playing the best they can.

Prediction: Stanford may go undefeated this season and certainly aren’t dropping a game to Cal. Cardinal win 80-55.