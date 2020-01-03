Cal has officially hired Bill Musgrave to fill their vacant offensive coordinator and quarterback coach spot, as announced via social media Friday morning. He replaces Beau Baldwin at the position, as Baldwin was hired as the head coach of Cal Poly.

"Bill Musgrave has a brilliant offensive mind and is one of top teachers of offensive football and quarterbacks," Justin Wilcox said in a release. "Bill has incredible football knowledge and has been extremely versatile in the offensive systems he has run throughout his career, which is important. He also has a strong desire to coach again at the collegiate level, where he can help develop young football players at a formative stage of their careers. His competitiveness and humility stood out during the hiring process. Everyone that I talked to about Bill that I know and trust had tremendous things to say. He will be a great fit at Cal."

"I am thrilled to join a Cal program that has exciting days ahead," Musgrave said in the release. "I want to continue building upon what has already been started, which on the offensive side of the ball is a young group that showed tremendous progress last season and was playing its best football at the end of the year. Coach Wilcox and his staff have done a tremendous job of creating an outstanding culture and environment that is focused on teaching football, and one of the most enjoyable and satisfying parts of this job is to be able to play a key role in the development of young players. There is a tremendous opportunity to do that right now at Cal, and I can't wait to get started."

Musgrave has 20 years of coaching experience in the NFL, with 11 of those years coming as an offensive coordinator. He was the offensive coordinator for a handful of solid quarterbacks, including for Derek Carr's best year in Oakland, the beginning of Matt Ryan's career, a Pro Bowl season for Steve Beuerlein, and for Nick Foles/Mark Sanchez in 2014. Carr, Beuerline and Ryan all had Pro Bowl seasons under Musgrave's tutelage.