Cal Makes an Impression on Kennedy Catholic WR Justin Baker
Justin Baker didn't get the opportunity to come down to Berkeley in March when his FSP 7 on 7 team was in the Passing Down tournament, but he got to make up for lost time, as the Kennedy Catholic (...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news