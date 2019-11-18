On Monday at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal men’s basketball will take on Prairie View A&M at Haas Pavilion. Cal comes into this game at 3-0 while Prairie View comes in at 1-3. This will be Cal’s final regional round game of the 2K Empire Classic before heading to the main event in New York City later this week.

Last time out: On Friday, Cal defeated Cal Baptist 82-62 behind a career night from Grant Anticevich, who finished with a career high 23 points on 5-5 shooting from 3-point range.

On Prairie View A&M: The Panthers are led by redshirt senior guard Chancellor Ellis (14.8 points) and junior forward Lenell Henry (12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds). The Panthers come in having played three road games already, so they’re plenty used to being away from home at this point. While getting beat pretty soundly by Texas State and Texas, they did play UCF pretty tight, losing by just four points (69-73) back on November 9th.

In their last three games, the Panthers are averaging 57.67 points per game while allowing 72.67 points per game. They’ve been struggling to score points while also struggling to stop their opponents from scoring. On the season, the Panthers are shooting 43.4% from the field, 38.6% from 3-point range, and 63.6% from the foul line while allowing opponents to shoot 45.0% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range. On the glass, the Panthers average a +0.3 rebounding margin per game.

Keys to the game: The overarching key to the game for Cal is to get off to a better start and not let Prairie View hang around in the first half. Below are three things that Cal needs to do to make that happen.

First, Cal needs to defend the perimeter well and not allow Ellis to get hot from beyond the arc. On the season, he is shooting 15-30 (50%) from 3-point range, doing a really good job of making teams pay with his perimeter shooting. We’ve seen Cal struggle defending the perimeter at times, so look for Prairie View to test them early in this department. If Cal defends the perimeter well from the opening tip and doesn’t allow Ellis to heat up, they should go into halftime with a sound lead.

Secondly, Cal needs to move the ball and get everyone involved. When comparing Cal’s shaky first half performances with their strong second half performances, one thing that is noticeably different is their ball movement. Cal has been moving the ball much better in the second half this season and creating easy looks for each other, especially around the basket. If Cal can bring solid ball movement for the full 40 minutes, they should be in really good shape.

Finally, Cal needs to dominate the boards. They have more size than Prairie View and need to take advantage of that. The presence of Lars Thiemann alone should give them a huge advantage as he’ll be the lone 7-footer in the game. If Cal crashes the glass well, they should win this game rather easily. I don’t see Prairie View hanging around if they’re getting beat inside.