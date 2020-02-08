On Saturday at 5:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal men’s basketball will take on the Utah Runnin’ Utes in Salt Lake City. Cal comes in at 10-12 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12 while Utah comes in at 13-9 overall and 4-6 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Thursday, Cal had a close 71-65 loss at Colorado. Colorado junior Tyler Bey was the top performer for the Buffaloes with 21 points and 8 rebounds while Cal sophomore Matt Bradley was the top performer for the Golden Bears with 17 points.

RECAP: Cal battles in tough loss to Colorado

On Utah: The Runnin’ Utes are led by sophomore forward Timmy Allen, who is averaging 18.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Around Allen is a talented core consisting of freshman guard Rylan Jones (10.9 points), sophomore guard Both Gach (10.6 points), sophomore forward Riley Battin (9.6 points & 5.4 rebounds), and freshman center Branden Carlson (6.5 points & 1.3 blocks).

As a team, the Utes average 73.0 points per game on 44.9% shooting from the field, 33.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.2% shooting from the foul line. They average a +3.6 rebounding margin, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals, 2.8 blocks, and 13.6 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 70.5 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the field, 34.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.4% shooting from the foul line.

The Utes have had an up and down season. They have some quality wins at Nevada, vs. BYU, and vs. Kentucky. They also have some disappointing losses at Costal Carolina, vs. Tulane, and at UCLA. Still, they’ve proven to be tough at home where they are 9-1 on the year. Their lone home loss is to Oregon (64-69).

Keys to the game: If Cal is to win this game, the first thing they need to do is contain Allen. If he has a big night, Cal won’t sneak out with a win. Allen had 15 points in an overtime win over Stanford on Thursday. Him being held below his scoring average played a huge role in Stanford’s ability to get as close as they did to winning. If Cal can keep Allen below his scoring average and force others to step up, they’ll give themselves a shot to pull this one out.

Secondly, Cal needs to make their free throws. Cal shot 8-17 from the line on Thursday against Colorado, costing them several points. If Cal had made five more free throws, that game could have swung their way. I don’t know what accounted for the poor foul shooting. Maybe it was altitude? But whatever it was, Cal cannot expect to win in Utah if they have another poor outing at the foul line.

Finally, Cal needs to win the battle inside. Andre Kelly has really stepped up for Cal over these last couple of games. If he can have a big night inside along with Grant Anticevich, D.J. Thorpe, and Lars Thiemann, Cal should be able to pull this one out. Branden Carlson is a terrific shot blocker, so how they match up against him will be something to watch.