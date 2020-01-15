On Thursday, Cal men’s basketball will take on the USC Trojans on the road at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Tipoff is set for 7:30 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks and KGO 810 AM. Cal comes into the game at 8-8 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12 while USC comes in at 13-3 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Cal defeated Washington 61-58 after a game winning 3-pointer from sophomore guard Matt Bradley. Bradley took home Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, the first time a Cal player has won the award since Ivan Rabb in January of 2017.

On USC: Freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu has been having an excellent freshman year, averaging 16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. He’s in the mix for Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors and is a major reason why the Trojans are off to a strong start. Senior guard Jonah Mathews (12.0 points) and senior forward Nick Rakocevic (11.8 points & 9.0 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures, giving the Trojans a nice inside/outside game.

The Trojans as a team average 72.6 points, +4.7 rebounding margin, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals, 5.3 blocks, and 15.3 turnovers per game. They shoot 44.1% from the field, 34.2% from 3-point range, and 65.5% from the foul line. Their opponents average 67.5 points per game on 38.8% shooting from the field, 32.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 68.5% shooting from the foul line.

The Trojans have won 7 of their last 8 games, with the one loss coming at Washington (40-72). Aside from laying that massive egg, they’ve been playing good basketball, looking like a team that might do more damage in the Pac-12 than expected. While Cal is coming in with some momentum, USC is coming in with some momentum of their own and will look to keep it going on their end as well.

Keys to the game: If Cal is to win this game, the first thing they need to do is contain Okongwu just like they did with Washington freshman forward Isaiah Stewart. That will be easier said than done considering the presence of Rakocevic down low. Against Washington, Cal only had to worry about Stewart in the paint whereas with USC, they have Okongwu and Rakocevic. Still, Cal should look to employ some of those same techniques that they used on Stewart like putting one and half guys on him, denying entry passes, and playing him super physical.

Secondly, Matt Bradley needs to have a big night. This could be a key to every game, but given that he’s coming off winning Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, Bradley needs to build on that momentum and have another strong outing. If he can go off for 20+ points and heat up from beyond the arc, that should give Cal the energy to win this game. If he’s off, forget about it. Cal simply doesn’t have the pieces to make up for the absence of Bradley. Ultimately, this team goes as far as Bradley can take them.

Finally, Cal needs to get sound point guard play. When Paris Austin is confident and pushing the ball, good things happen for Cal. When he’s timid and not producing, Cal really struggles from the point guard position and the whole offense grinds to a halt. Austin is the senior leader of this Cal team and he needs to play like it. Especially on the road. If Cal wants any chance of pulling out this win, they’re going to need Austin to make plays.