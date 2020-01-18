On Sunday at 5:00 PM PST on ESPNU and KGO 810 AM, Cal men’s basketball will take on the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Cal comes in at 8-9 overall and 2-2 in the Pac-12 while UCLA comes in at 8-9 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Thursday, Cal got drubbed at USC by a final score of 88-56.

On UCLA: The Bruins are led by junior small forward Chris Smith, who is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Smith had the option to enter the 2019 NBA Draft but decided to come back to school for one more year. Redshirt sophomore power forward Jalen Hill is the number two option on the Bruins, averaging 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Outside of Smith and Hill, the Bruins have a pretty balanced scoring attack with redshirt senior shooting guard Prince Ali (8.9 points), redshirt sophomore power forward Cody Riley (8.8 points & 4.9 rebounds), and freshman shooting guard Jaime Jaquez, Jr. (7.9 points) all hovering around 8-9 points per game.

While they have a lot of balance, the Bruins don’t really have a guy who is willing to grab the bull by the horns night in and night out. That’s a major reason for why they have struggled. They lack a true go-to option that they can rely on. It’s more of a committee effort that is inconsistent. That said, all five of the guys I mentioned above were four-star recruits coming out of high school, so the talent level is definitely there. It’s just a matter of getting it to mesh.

As a team, the Bruins average 70.7 points per game on 43.6% shooting from the field, 30.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 68.8% shooting from the foul line. They also average a +7.6 rebounding margin per game to go along with 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals, 3.7 blocks, and 13.3 turnovers. They are holding opponents to 69.0 points per game on 43.6% shooting from the field, 38.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.2% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: If Cal is to win this game, the first thing they need to do is take advantage of UCLA’s suspect perimeter defense. This is one of the few times, maybe the only time the rest of this year, where Cal will face a team with a worse 3-point defense. Cal allows teams to shoot 36.6% from beyond the arc, which is 321st in the country. UCLA’s 3-point defense (38.1%) is ranked 344th. As an extension of that, Cal is shooting a better percentage from 3-point range (34.8%) than UCLA. I’m not saying Cal needs to turn this game into a 3-point contest, but what I am saying is Cal has a chance to be more effective from beyond the arc, which would be to their advantage.

Secondly, Cal needs to match UCLA’s intensity inside. UCLA has done a good job on the boards this year and has a solid big man in Jalen Hill. If Cal’s front court can get the better of UCLA’s front court, Cal should win this game. I’m not just talking rebounds. I’m talking scoring inside, blocking shots, etc. Andre Kelly, Grant Anticevich, D.J. Thorpe, and Lars Thiemann collectively need to bring it if Cal is going to win.

Finally, Cal’s perimeter needs to step up and generate some offense. If Matt Bradley, Paris Austin, Kareem South, and Joel Brown are in a good flow, Cal should win this game. Obviously, Bradley is the star, so he needs to have a big night, but it really will require a team effort. The one guy who I feel needs to step it up the most is South. He’s supposed to bring quality 3-point shooting and take some pressure off Bradley in that department. As of late, he’s been very wishy washy. If South can have a strong night, that should go a long ways towards securing a Golden Bears victory.