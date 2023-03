When speaking with reporters Monday ahead of the start of spring practice, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox expressed plenty of excitement about the weekend his program just hosted. The Bears opened up the spring recruiting season by hosting several visitors for a junior day event on campus in Berkeley.

Wilcox called the day a "success" and so far there have been positive reviews from the recruits in attendance as the Bears begin putting the pieces together for the 2024 class.

Here is a roundup of what some of the visitors had to say about their time on campus with the Bears.