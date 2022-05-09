Sometimes recruitments can change in the blink of an eye, and for 2023 linebacker Isaiah Chisom that has been the case this spring. Over the last two months the 6-foot-1 prospect from Chaminade High School in West Hills has added several offers, and the process has hit a new level in recent weeks.

Cal, USC, Arizona and Colorado have all offered him over the last month while he has also set up an official visit with Oregon State. The process looks different now than it did even at the beginning of the spring, and the three-star prospect is thankful for that.

“This is is a blessing for real, because I remember just last year and a just a couple months ago I didn’t have near as many offers as I have right now,” he said. “I’m just trying to enjoy the process and really take time to understand the position I’m in right now. Make sure I’m seizing every opportunity that I’m given and not taking anything for granted.”

Chisom is at an interesting point in the process. He understands that his stock is on the rise, so there is part of him that wouldn’t mind seeing what other schools enter the picture with an offer. However, he also wants to give the schools that have already offered their due attention as well.

“I’m just trying to learn as much about the programs,” he said. “Reaching out to teammates, other friends that have offers from other conferences trying to get a feel for what those coaches are looking for to match it up to the type of player I am.”

Cal is one of the schools that has most recently offered the inside linebacker prospect, and not long after that offer Chisom decided to make it out for a visit with the Bears a couple weekends ago for the team’s spring game.

It was a positive experience for Chisom, and he came away from his trip to Berkeley with a better understanding of what the Bears have to offer as one of his options on the table.