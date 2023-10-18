For the second time this year, Cal lost a crucial sixth-year contributor to the team in inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon. Sirmon injured his bicep against Oregon State and had surgery last Thursday, the senior said at Tuesday’s media availability. Earlier this season, starting center Matthew Cindric went down with a similar injury, also missing almost his entire final season at Cal.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox confirmed in Saturday’s postgame press conference after the Bears’ loss to Utah that Sirmon is going to be out for the remainder of the season — his last of collegiate eligibility, not unlike Cindric.

“At first, it was really difficult. It was extremely emotional for many reasons … You put a lot of work into the offseason, you come back for a sixth year and it’s disappointing when it’s ended early and kind of without warning,” Sirmon said. “I’m grateful for everything that happened in my career. My college career has turned out about as good as I could have imagined it.”

Last week, Sirmon capped off a six-year career, with four years at Washington before transferring to Cal to play under his father, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon in Berkeley. Over his time as an impactful Pac-12 defensive player, the inside linebacker played in 51 games, starting 34. He recorded just over 300 tackles over the years and is tied for 47th in total tackles in FBS this season, with 49.