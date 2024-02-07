After re-opening his recruitment, Hudson, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, made visits to both Cal and Houston the weekend before National Signing Day as he continued to weigh his options. The last-minute visits come after Hudson reeled in an offer from the Bears Jan. 26, with another from Houston just four days later.

“I knew Cal was the spot for me when I got on campus and got to experience how the team bonded together on and off the field,” Hudson told Golden Bear Report. “Being in a great program such as Cal and also being around a brotherhood and coaching staff that thrives off the betterment of others around, definitely reminds me of home.”

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox broke the news of Hudson's commitment to the Bears Wednesday, after the 2024 recruit also fielded offers from hometown Houston — which he also visited last weekend — as well as Missouri State, UAB and Lamar. He was previously committed to Lamar, but received offers from Cal and Houston that made him reassess his recruitment late in the cycle.

While a majority of the newest generation of Bears is either already on campus or preparing their trips to Berkeley for the summer, there are still a few uncommitted class of 2024 prospects finalizing their decisions on National Signing Day. One of these players is Houston (Texas) North Shore cornerback Khamani Hudson , who is coming off a weekend visit to Cal.

“What excites me the most about moving to the West Coast is that it’s a completely new culture to me so there will always be something for me to learn, and playing in the ACC is like a dream come true to me,” he said. “I grew up watching FSU and the University of Miami because me and a majority of my family are from Miami, so those have been my dream schools since I can remember. And actually getting to play and win against them is truly an indescribable feeling.”

With his commitment, Hudson becomes the first cornerback commit of the 20-man 2024 class for the Bears. The only other new member of the room — at least so far — is Marcus Harris, a redshirt senior transfer from Idaho, who was previously with Oregon State.

Hudson comes into a room with plenty of experience, which would give him the opportunity to learn from some of the Bears’ veterans. Out of the eight Bears that played a snap at corner in 2023, all but three are still with the team. That being said, Cal lost Jeremiah Earby, who accounted for 447 snaps — fourth-highest on the team — to the transfer portal. Isaiah Young and Tyson McWilliams are no longer on the roster as well, accounting for a combined 14 snaps in 2023.

“The plan is to play corner at Cal, and with me being one of the only younger guys in our room I take that as a learning opportunity for me because I plan on finishing my collegiate career at Cal,” he said. “I’m always gonna compete, but surrounding myself with guys that perform up to the level I’m trying to reach and can give me game is definitely something I’m going to take advantage of.”

Despite being the only cornerback commit in his class so far, the Houston-North Shore product has added his name to a growing list of players making the trip to Berkeley from Texas. Nine of the 19 players committed to Cal from the class of 2024 prior to Wednesday hail from Texas as the Bears continue to push into the Lone Star State with their recruiting efforts.

“We’ve had a lot of success with guys from Texas,” Wilcox said in December after Early Signing Day. “Sometimes it’s a connection and you get a couple, two or three guys, and all the sudden you got five then you got 10 because a lot of these guys know each other from high school. There’s a comfort level, it’s a direct flight, education is important to them.

“So, we’re gonna continue to do that. I also think that … Texas does a great job developing their high school players. They invest in high school football down there, so it’s been good for us.”

Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno contributed to this report.