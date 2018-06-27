After searching for a grad transfer big man to beef up their front court, Cal men’s basketball has found their man in Minnesota grad transfer Matz Stockman, who is listed at 7’0”, 240 pounds. Stockman played his first three seasons at Louisville, averaging 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and .3 blocks per game before transferring to Minnesota and graduating with a degree in communication studies. Cal head coach Wyking Jones was still on Rick Pitino’s staff during Stockman’s freshman season at Louisville, so Stockman comes in with some familiarity to Jones’ style.

Due to the departures of senior big men Marcus Lee and Kingsley Okoroh, Cal knew they needed to replace their size. By having Stockman on board, Cal has two guys who can play the center position, the other being 7’3” freshman Connor Vanover.

What Stockman really brings to the table is experience. He’s a four-year player that can help Vanover develop and adjust to the Division 1 level. While Cal has been in need of more help in the frontcourt, they’ve also been in need of more veteran leadership. Stockman checks off both of these boxes, making him a natural fit for the program.

As far as what he’ll study at Cal, team sources have told GoldenBearReport.com that part is still sorting itself out. Many past grad transfers have enrolled in the Public Health program, but it’s not yet confirmed if that’s the same route Stockman will go.

On the women’s basketball end, they too landed a commitment from a grad transfer in Receé Caldwell, a 5’9” guard from Texas Tech who graduated with a degree in business. Caldwell spent her freshman season at UCLA before transferring to Texas Tech, so she comes into Cal with some Pac-12 experience. Caldwell averaged 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on 32.9% shooting from 3-point range and 76.8% shooting from the foul line during her junior and senior seasons with the Red Raiders. Cal was looking for someone who could provide some veteran leadership and outside shooting, making Caldwell a great fit for their program as well. She will be enrolling in the Public Health program.