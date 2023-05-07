Cal has focused its attention in the transfer portal on a handful of select positions, but at the top of the list is the offensive line. The Bears wrapped up spring ball hoping to add some more depth and talent up front on offense, and Sunday the team added its latest transfer to the group.

Houston redshirt freshman Trevonte Sylvester is one of two offensive linemen from the school to earn an offer from Cal's coaching staff. Though the Bears lost out on Cam'Ron Johnson to Missouri, the team was able to earn a significant recruiting victory by adding a commitment from Sylvester to close out the weekend.

The 6-foot-5 Louisiana native played in 12 games as a reserve left tackle for the Cougars in 2022 and didn't allow a sack during his time on the field. In all, the third-year lineman finished last season with 114 snaps played.

While the hope for offensive line coach Mike Bloesch is to get the five best players on the field, the Bears will still need some depth behind that group. Cal recently lost backup left tackle Jackson Brown on a transfer to Pittsburgh leaving a clear opening for Sylvester to slide into that spot.

He is the second offensive lineman transfer to Cal this spring joining Texas A&M freshman Matthew Wykoff, who announced his choice earlier this week.

The Bears have added seven transfers overall this spring with five of them being offensive players.

Cal is implementing a new offense this season as Jake Spavital makes his return to the program as offensive coordinator for the first time since 2016. Bloesch has been focused on improving the group up front and preparing the offensive linemen to play in an uptempo system.

The Bears struggled to keep the quarterbacks clean in the pocket last season, and the hope is that a retooled offensive line could help take some of that pressure off the signal callers this year.

Purdue and Louisville are two other programs that pursued Sylvester in recent weeks once he moved into the transfer portal. He is rated as a three-star transfer by Rivals.

Sylvester will have three seasons of eligibility left with the Bears after redshirting in 2021.